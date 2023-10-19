

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based household and personal products business McBride plc (MCB.L), on Thursday said that first-quarter volumes were 8 percent higher overall compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and that private label recorded a growth of 10.8 percent.



The group also said that the favorable trading environment and momentum of the second half of fiscal 2023 has continued into the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



The business traded approximately 8 million pounds ahead of internal forecasts at an EBITA level in the first 3 months of the current financial year.



