DJ Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc (DSUS LN) Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Oct-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 111.7966 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 112669 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 279028 EQS News ID: 1752349 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 19, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)