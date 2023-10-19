Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0AG | ISIN: FR0010315770 | Ticker-Symbol: LYYA
Tradegate
19.10.23
11:51 Uhr
270,33 Euro
-0,34
-0,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WORLD II UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WORLD II UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
270,24270,3911:54
270,24270,4111:54
Dow Jones News
19.10.2023 | 09:52
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDL LN) 
Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
19-Oct-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 18-Oct-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 271.1669 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17643050 
CODE: WLDL LN 
ISIN: FR0010315770 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010315770 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WLDL LN 
Sequence No.:  279021 
EQS News ID:  1752335 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1752335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2023 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.