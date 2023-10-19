DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Oct-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 18-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.7729 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4129591 CODE: ESDG LN ISIN: LU2059756598 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDG LN Sequence No.: 279200 EQS News ID: 1752701 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 19, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)