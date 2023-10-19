Employee experience (EX) management is seen as key to encouraging collaboration and reducing complexity, ISG Provider Lens report says

The future of work in Switzerland is hybrid and well on its way to becoming the accepted norm for Swiss enterprises, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work (Workplace) Services report for Switzerland finds that a growing number of companies in a post-pandemic Switzerland have permanently adopted a hybrid working model as the default for their regular office staff. The Swiss trend toward a hybrid workplace is increasingly evident in job advertising, where there is often a reference to a home office or to the ability to work for a set number of days in the office, the ISG report says.

"This growing hybrid trend is influencing the purchasing decisions for technology in the workplace," said Uwe Ladwig, managing director, ISG Switzerland. "When defining a hybrid model, enterprises should consider technical infrastructure and tools."

The rapid adoption of a hybrid model has increased the urgency of insuring a consistent employee experience (EX) and has led to an EX workplace revolution that is reminiscent of the shift to information technology service management (ITSM) from a few decades ago, the ISG report says. Digital employee experience (DEX) is now considered an essential and relevant topic, ISG says.

One of the key lessons learned from the pandemic, in Switzerland and elsewhere, is the importance of collaboration. Facilities, human resources and IT found they had to team up to solve pandemic-related challenges, the ISG report says. Consolidating processes across departments can reduce the significant overhead in software, hardware, operational and governance resources and provide relief at a time when enterprises continue to experience skill and staff shortages, the report says.

According to the ISG report, by simplifying and consolidating complex procedures, EX can have an impact on everything from employee onboarding, to assigning work and tasks to checking the availability of meeting rooms. All of these can come without additional friction and provide value to the workforce, the ISG report says.

"Swiss enterprises are prioritizing the enhancement of EX," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The resulting collaboration and communication can encourage employee well-being while increasing productivity."

The report also examines how rapid developments in generative AI will lead to a host of new scenarios across the workplace environment and IT in general.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work (Workplace) Services report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across three quadrants: Employee Experience (EX) Transformation Services, Managed Workplace Services End user Technology and Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services.

The report names DXC Technology, ELCA/EveryWare, Swisscom and Unisys as Leaders in all three quadrants, while Accenture, Aveniq, Bechtle and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Capgemini, Fujitsu and HCLTech are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Lenovo is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants, while Wipro is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from JMC Software AG and Swisscom.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work (Workplace) Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

