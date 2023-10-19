Dracula Technologies has built an organic photovoltaic (OPV) module factory in France to make OPV devices with digital printing technology for connected objects. The facility can produce up to 150 million cm² of OPV modules per year, with the first shipments scheduled to start in 2024.From pv magazine France Dracula Technologies, a manufacturer of organic photovoltaic (OPV) devices for connected objects, has announced the construction of its new "Green MicroPower Factory" in Valence, France, following the installation of a pilot line in 2022. The factory is set to become the largest production ...

