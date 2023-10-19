4Moving Biotech, a spin-off of 4P-Pharma dedicated to facing the global challenge of knee osteoarthritis, announces that it has reached a significant milestone by completing patient recruitment for its LASARE Phase I clinical trial.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019916920/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Phase I trial is designed as a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to investigate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of intra-articular injection of Liraglutide (4P004). Thirty-four patients have been randomized in 3 sites in Belgium, EU.

"We are delighted to announce the end of patient recruitment. This accomplishment underscores our dedication to developing cutting-edge therapy that can profoundly impact the lives of patients with knee osteoarthritis." Revital Rattenbach, Executive Chairwoman of 4Moving Biotech

About 4P004

4P004, a GLP1 analog, is a novel first-in-class drug candidate addressing a high unmet medical need. The purpose is to potentially change the natural course of osteoarthritis to prevent long-term disability. Furthermore, it demonstrates solid anti-inflammatory and anti-catabolic properties by reducing the secretion of inflammatory cytokines and degradation enzymes within joint tissues.

"This is an important step in our efforts to rapidly translate our drug candidate into a safe and effective therapy. 4P004 offers hope for preventing long-term disability and improving the patient's life." said Prof. Francis Berenbaum, Chief Medical Officer of 4Moving Biotech

About LASARE Phase I clinical trial

LASARE is a Phase I clinical trial with 34 participants who received 4P004 or a placebo, with doses ranging from 0.3 mg to 3.0 mg.

This study consists of a single intra-articular injection into the target knee with osteoarthritis. The primary outcome is to investigate the safety and tolerability of 4P004. Monitoring of adverse events, vital signs, ECG, and laboratory results will span from Day 1 to Day 29.

"The achievement in patient recruitment for our Phase I brings us one step closer to our Phase IIB clinical trial, showcasing the commitment of the entire 4Moving Biotech team." said Mathilde Mérot, 4Moving Biotech Director of Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Operations

The Phase I clinical trial results are scheduled for Q1 2024

About 4Moving Biotech

4Moving Biotech is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of the Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug (DMOAD) candidate 4P004. Its mission is to provide a sustainable therapeutic solution to the significant unmet medical need of osteoarthritis.

4Moving Biotech was founded in July 2020 and is a majority-owned subsidiary of 4P-Pharma. The company is headquartered at the Pasteur Institute in Lille, France.

Site internet: https://www.4movingbiotech.com/

LinkedIn: https://fr.linkedin.com/company/4moving-biotech

The only version of the 4Moving Biotech press release that is legally binding is the one in its original language. Translations must always be compared to the source text, which will establish precedence. The press release text resulting from a translation should not be considered official in any way.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019916920/en/

Contacts:

Press

Jean-Raymond Dadjé emmanuel.dadje@4P-Pharma.com

0033 (0)6 30 06 12 13