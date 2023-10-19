EDITED, a leading AI-driven merchandising experience platform, has partnered with global consultancy Bain Company to produce a market-leading insights report and infographic on the luxury sector. The research, titled "Three Reasons Luxury Should Remain Resilient", outlines how luxury retailers can maintain momentum through strategic action during economic uncertainty.

The luxury sector faced major shifts over recent years from rapid inflation to slowing economic growth, continued COVID lockdowns in China, and the outbreak of war in Ukraine in 2022.

Despite these headwinds, sales have never been stronger in the luxury market. Key findings from the Bain Company 2022 research driven by EDITED's insights show:

Overall price distribution in the luxury market has expanded due to assortments tilting toward more luxury items since pre-pandemic times

Brands have reduced visible discounts with a 5% drop, on average, across both men's and women's ready-to-wear and accessory lineups

Luxury brand leaders' assortments were able to intercept fast-growing categories since the pandemic, compared to normal brands. According to the research, which indexes assortment levels at 100 before the pandemic, the size of assortments in the luxury leisurewear market have grown to 200; regular brands have risen to only 130

EDITED welcomed two of the authors, Federica Levato, partner at Bain Company and a leader of the firm's Luxury Goods and Fashion practice, and Carlo Moltrasio, an associate partner at Bain Company, on to their award-winning podcast to discuss the findings, and to delve more deeply into the ways luxury retailers can continue to use data to drive consistent growth during turbulent times.

EDITED and their extensive analyst team has previously worked with other industry partners, including with Business of Fashion for "The New Era of Designer Bags", showcasing the depth of their data pools and knowledge base.

