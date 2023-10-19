Amid Overwhelming Global Demand for Nvidia AI Server Semiconductors, Gcore Makes State-of-the-Art Infrastructure Available in Europe

Gcore, a leading European AI cloud provider announced the launch of its Generative AI Cluster powered by NVIDIA A100 and H100 Tensor Core GPUs. This state-of-the-art AI cloud infrastructure offers exceptional GenAI capabilities, allowing a wide range of users to accelerate their AI/ML model training, driving innovation in the pioneering field of AI.

The Gcore Generative AI Cluster accelerates the development of generative AI models and makes cutting-edge research facilities accessible to diverse users, from startups to enterprises. This development is fuelled by a significant investment in the high-performance, market-leading GPUs including the NVIDIA A100 and H100.

Gcore Cloud offers a range of solutions for seamlessly and reliably training models and executing inference on NVIDIA GPUs. These solutions include direct access to AI clusters and deployments using Managed Kubernetes with NVIDIA GPU nodes, as well as the ability to set up workspaces in MLOps platforms and globally server large-scale models with minimal latency. Gcore Cloud powered by NVIDIA GPUs can be customized to suit different development requirements and workflows.

The Gcore Generative AI Cluster, which is based in Luxembourg, invigorates the region's AI ecosystem, helping to bring European AI to the world stage. European start-ups and entrepreneurs looking to explore AI opportunities will benefit from Gcore's high-performing infrastructure.

Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore, comments, "We at Gcore are immensely proud to be a part of the transformation and development of the AI landscape. With the launch of Gcore's Generative AI Cluster, we are ushering in a new era of opportunities for AI development and research in Europe and the UK. This launch underlines Gcore's commitment to providing cutting-edge infrastructure and fostering AI-driven innovation."

The new Generative AI Cluster is equipped with servers based on NVIDIA A100 GPUs, the leading data centre AI accelerator. Later this year, Gcore plans to expand with an additional 128 servers powered by the latest NVIDIA H100 GPU to further enhance its infrastructure.

Gcore AI Clusters have already been established in Amsterdam and Newport, Wales.

Find out more about Gcore Generative AI Cluster powered by NVIDIA GPUs on gcore.com/cloud/ai-gpu

About Gcore

Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, security, and AI solutions. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents with 150+ points of presence and an average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Andre Reitenbach has been the CEO at Gcore since 2014.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019402637/en/

Contacts:

Kira Kurepina, Gcore PR manager

Kira.Kurepina@gcore.com