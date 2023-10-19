Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - Walletto UAB is excited to announce that the Company is the official sponsor for the Payment Market Conference 2023.

On October 25th and 26th of 2023, Riga, Latvia will host the annual "Payment Market Conference" for the fifth year, organised by Vedicard Ltd. The event provides a valuable platform for stakeholders in the financial sector to engage with both local and international experts on the evolving landscape of payment methods and other financial services.

This year's conference will delve into a wide range of pertinent topics, including annual updates within the banking industry and fintech, innovations in cloud solutions, the dynamics of cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, advancements in anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention, acquiring solutions, and ongoing developments in global payment systems.

On October 26, Renatas Makelis, the Chief Compliance Officer at Walletto, will draw upon his wealth of experience to discuss the topic of 'Challenges in AI-Powered Compliance.' "AI has become a widespread tool that is being developed at an exponential rate. Professionals in different fields have adopted tools such as ChatGPT for their daily use as a tool to support their skills, expand their capabilities, and optimize their performance," says Renatas Makelis. He will discuss the compliance hurdles encountered in AI projects, particularly in relation to GDPR, and offer insights into various recommended approaches.

It promises to be an informative and engaging gathering for all those involved in the financial industry.

About Walletto:

Walletto UAB is an established Lithuanian company that obtained an Electronic money institution license No. 33 by the Bank of Lithuania to provide payment financial services, card issuing and e-commerce to clients in Europe. Walletto is a direct participant of STEP2 SEPA Credit Transfer scheme with the Bank of Lithuania system CENTROlink and direct participant in SWIFT. Walletto is a Principal Member of Visa and Mastercard as Issuer and Acquirer. Cards issued by Walletto support Google Pay and Apple Pay.

About Payment Market Conference:

25 - 26 October 2023

Radisson Blu Latvija Conferences & Spa Hotel Elizabetes 55, Riga, Latvia

Event is organized by Vedicard in cooperation with EPCA.

250 participants, 20 speakers from schemes, banks, fintechs, regulatory, processors.

