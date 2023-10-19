

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $139 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $40 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $237 million or $1.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.84 billion from $2.83 billion last year.



Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $139 Mln. vs. $40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q3): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.75



