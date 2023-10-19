

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.07 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $5.73 billion from $5.89 billion last year.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.07 Bln. vs. $1.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.73 Bln vs. $5.89 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken