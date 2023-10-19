Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technology, proudly unveils the launch of MTN D-Stack, under the transformation program MTN Metamorphose powered by Tecnotree. This ground-breaking project, driven by Tecnotree's digital suite, marks a significant milestone in enhancing MTN presence for both consumers and enterprises, promising a new era of unparalleled digital service excellence.

Customer experience has emerged as the primary differentiator for success, and in order to meet the demands of the moment and be well-positioned for the future, the Metamorphose initiative, powered by Tecnotree BSS stack, aims to transform every part of MTN's business and digital processes, with an eye towards true customer-centricity.

Tecnotree BSS Suite will enable extraordinary transformation for MTN with capabilities that are in line with their goals and forge more powerful experiences that deliver greater customer loyalty. Critical features such as a unified One-Customer data model, will provide a foundation for single consolidated view of the customer relationship across all lines of businesses, products, and services.

The solution offers the ability to track customers across digital and enterprise services and provides an enhanced 360-degree view of all interactions. The Catalog Driven Order Fulfilment for productsimplements a core Digital Catalog, Order Management and Digital Customer Management system to define products through a master order management system, enabling tracking of orders and giving complete visibility to customers. The catalog-driven fulfilment for their initial FTTX product enables customer order tracking from inception till completion and provides the ability to measure overall key experience KPIs, that truly reinforce improved customer experiences across the entire value chain.

Tecnotree's strategic integration of modern scalable open-source technology that is Open Digital Architecture (ODA) compliant, and diamond certified by TM Forum for real-world Open APIs provides the underlying foundation for this transformation. Its microservice-based orchestration, cloud-native applications, and highly configurable and templatized designs are some of the elements that converge to empower service providers and transform them into true digital service providers of the future.

Shoyinka Shodunke, Chief Information Officer, MTN Nigeria, said, "Metamorphose is not merely an evolution; it's a revolutionary leap that represents our commitment to transform, to drive unparalleled customer experience, to provide capabilities that allow us to harness data-driven insights, and to unlock new revenue streams. Originating from our BSS Transformation, it's a vivid manifestation of our ambition to redefine what it means to be a digital service provider, with the potential to create the largest and most successful digital platforms."

Bukola Ajayi, General Manager Architecture Engineering, MTN Nigeria, said, "Transformation is a process, a journey of discovery, focusing on the object of Transformation which for us is the customer. Excellent customer experience second to none is the foundation of our Metamorphose program, from discovery to onboarding, to purchase, payment, service assurance, and order visibility every step is a promise of a 'wow' experience. This is just the beginning, we are excited about the outcome already, we are breaking limits, setting new records in customer experience."

Ramaseshan Subramanian, Vice President Head of Global Delivery Operations, Tecnotree, said, "We are proud to go live with this innovative program that will see MTN, and its customers benefit from wide-ranging automation-driven solutions. The D-Stackgo-live will enable dynamic and improved user experience with enhanced 360-degree customer view and omnichannel engagement. Keeping in mind the evolving market demands, the implementation will help create operational excellence and industry-leading connected experiences, helping shape the future of digital services."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is No. 1 on the TM Forum Open API Conformance table with 59 Open APIs, and this is a result of our pursuit towards delivering excellence, and consistently providing differentiated experiences and services to the CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

