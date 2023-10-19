Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter & Year End 2023 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year end 2023, ended July 31, 2023.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on October 26, 2023. Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and year end 2023 results, outlook, and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call-in Info:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062/International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 941144

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/49297

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010/International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 49297

About Zedge:

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content that people use to express themselves. Our ecosystem consists of (i) AI powered utilities that enable consumers to easily create great digital content; (ii) games that leverage this content for friendly and engaging competitions, and (iii) marketplaces to monetize this content. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. In April 2023, we served more than 40 million users.

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

