Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) has released its 2022 Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency report, the third in as many years. The report makes a business case for inclusion and diversity (I&D) at Eaton while detailing the company's progress in achieving its aspirational goal, which is to be a model of inclusion and diversity in its industry. Highlights include:

More than two-thirds of the board of directors are now either women or U.S. minorities while 57% of the global leadership team is U.S. minorities.

Growth in spending with diverse suppliers increased from $698 million to $906 million.

As a result of a revised criminal background review process, the number of second chance hires passing post-offer criminal screenings rose from 81.3% to 82.4%.

"We are committed to ensuring that all employees at Eaton have the opportunity to thrive by providing equitable access to growth and development," said Nicole Crews, director, Global Inclusion and Diversity, Eaton. "Our culture grows stronger by 'unleashing' the proven benefits of I&D-the diverse ideas, experiences and perspectives that challenge our way of thinking and enable us all to flourish."

Earlier this year, Eaton was named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the third year in a row, earning 100 out of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI). The company also made Newsweek's first annual list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and achieved 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index seven years in a row. For more information on Eaton's inclusion and diversity journey, talent network and culture, go to life at Eaton and review current openings.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018409979/en/

Contacts:

Drew Horansky

+1 440 523-4306

DrewAHoransky@Eaton.com