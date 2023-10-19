

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $267 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $515 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.9% to $1.57 billion from $1.89 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $267 Mln. vs. $515 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.



