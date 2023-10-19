

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to common stock fell 42.4 percent to $3.44 billion from last year's $5.98 billion.



Earnings per share were $0.48, down 40 percent from prior year's $0.80.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total operating revenues, however, grew 1 percent to $30.35 billion from last year's $30.04 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $30.19 billion for the quarter.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $14.65, up 2.30 percent.



