

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German insurance major Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Munchen (0KFE.L) announced on Thursday that it has seen losses of more than 1 billion euro due to series of natural catastrophes in Europe.



The company believes natural catastrophes like extreme heat in 2023, heavy rainfall, flooding, flash floods and severe hailstorms, produced overall claims expenditures that were taxing to insurers.



As per the insurance company, high inflation especially in energy and food prices which it predicts will be around 3 percent in 2024 is more than twice the mean inflation rate from the 2010s. It also expects the inflation in the Euro area to remain above the long-term average beyond 2024, producing higher exposure and loss expectations.



The increasing civil unrest in Europe also has played a role in increasing the company's losses.



'In the city of Nanterre, what began as a vigil for a teenager shot dead by the police escalated into prolonged violent protests against the police in several cities. Retailers, supermarkets, banks and restaurants were damaged, as well as public buildings and facilities. According to initial estimates, the riots resulted in economic losses in excess of 1.1 billion euros,' the company said in a statement.



