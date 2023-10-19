Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow") will be participating in next week's Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting ("ABIM") in Basel, Switzerland from October 23rd to 25th. ABIM is regarded as the premier event in the biocontrol industry. From policy makers, to farmers, to the end product users, global agriculture professionals attend ABIM each year to drive the sustainable agriculture industry forward.

For more information, please visit ABIM's website here.

"As a meeting place for the biocontrol industry, ABIM is internationally recognized and remains one of the best places to discover new products, to discuss market opportunities with multiple organizations, to present new research and products, and to liaise with fellow professionals. The large number of delegates attending the event demonstrates the continued importance of sustainable agriculture and MustGrow is excited to be a participant," Corey Giasson, MustGrow's President & CEO explains. "Biocontrols are essential in the transition of agriculture. These nature-based technologies can potentially improve biodiversity, soil quality, crop health and resilience contributing to sustainable food production."

MustGrow is also pleased to invite investors and the broader financial community to a fully interactive webinar hosted by President & CEO Corey Giasson and Chief Operating Officer Colin Bletsky. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, October 31 st at 2:00 pm EDT and will consist of a 20-minute management presentation followed by an interactive question and answer session.

Please register in advance here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Prior to October 31st, please email questions to info@mustgrow.ca to be addressed during the Q&A portion of the webcast.

About MustGrow

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184483