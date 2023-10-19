Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - Investorideas.com (https://www.investorideas.com ) a global investor news source covering psilocybin and psychedelic health and wellness stocks releases a special news report featuring Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KAYS). As psilocybin and other alternative health innovators try to shape the future of mental health, Pharma and traditional healthcare investors are watching and waiting to get their share.

According to recent research published in September, "In recent years, the potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelics have been well documented, with research suggesting that these compounds can be effective for treating a range of mental health disorders, from depression and anxiety to addiction. Additionally, research has shown that psychedelics may be effective in promoting personal growth and well-being. As a result, many pharmaceutical companies and research institutions have increased their focus on developing psychedelic-based treatments. It was observed that in 2021, nearly USD 2 billion had been invested in the psychedelics sector in over 60 financing events during the past year."

Seeing the growing opportunity, Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KAYS) is the only U.S. public company engaged in securing an Oregon Health Authority ("OHA") license to open a psilocybin treatment center.

Kaya Holdings just announced that it has closed an additional round of bridge financing targeted to complete KAYS' planned psilocybin treatment center in Portland, Oregon. The facility will operate under the name "The Sacred Mushroom".

Total funds received from our bridge financing since the first installment was received in June 2023, are $600,000, with no commissions or fees associated with the financing. The funds are not convertible into KAYS stock. $100K of the funds are in the form of short-term financing with repayment due March 15, 2023, and $500K is due to be repaid from 10% of KAYS' revenues quarterly, with any unpaid balance due June 30, 2025.

Continued: We believe that KAYS is presently the only U.S. public company engaged in securing an Oregon Health Authority ("OHA") license to open a psilocybin treatment center, aiming to create a setting that is unmatched by any other facility and providing access to relief from treatment-resistant mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, additions, and eating disorders.

Continued: A recently published report on psilocybin treatment prices in Oregon showed that Initial prices for one facility range from $300 for a group microdose session to $3,500 for an individual high-dose session, with another facility pricing first-time full-dose treatments at $15,000 (these prices do not include the cost of the psilocybin, which can run from $300 to $500).

KAYS expects its planned model facility to offer a superior setting, broader activity and treatment options, integrated cultivation and processing, and accessible pricing, thereby enabling us to deliver a superior treatment experience at a much lower price than the competition, while still achieving profitability.

The Sacred Mushroom has approximately 11,000 sq ft. and will provide visitors with access to our microdosing café, private treatment rooms and group session areas, and activity zones with yoga, listening stations, journaling chairs, and art expression for distinctive, effective, and positive psilocybin treatments.

Continued: KAYS expects to complete its initial license application within the next 30 days, and subject to OHA approval, intends to bring the facility online within 90 days. KAYS plans to operate The Sacred Mushroom as part of its Fifth Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. subsidiary ("FDT"), which also plans to work cooperatively with select pharmaceutical companies to maximize the curative potential of psilocybin.

COMPASS Pathways plc is pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which its proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Evidencing that traditional healthcare investors are now betting on psilocybin and psychedelic health and wellness, COMPASS announced in August a $285 Million Private Placement financing joined by leading healthcare Investors.

From the news: Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer of COMPASS Pathways, said, "We are grateful for the support of this group of leading healthcare investors for our work to bring potentially transformative treatment for mental health conditions to patients urgently in need of better options. We thank these investors for their confidence in our rigorous approach to building a strong base of evidence for the potential of COMP360 psilocybin treatment to help people with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. We expect that the net proceeds will allow us to advance our pivotal phase 3 program in TRD and achieve important milestones in the development of COMP360. We view this investment as a validation of the potential of psychedelic medicine and the importance of a rigorous and evidence-based approach."

Cybin Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions.

Breaking through into mainstream, Cybin recently presented an abstract and moderated a Psychedelic Workshop at the 6th Annual Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit.

From the news: Cybin announced that its abstract describing a comprehensive structure-activity relationship study of a series of novel serotonergic phenethylamines has been selected for presentation at the Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit taking place October 11-12 in Boston, MA.

The abstract, entitled "Structure-activity of 2C-X psychedelics to develop a novel 5-HT2A receptor full agonist with therapeutic potential," summarizes the studies, which identified multiple potential compounds of therapeutic potential with attractive drug-like characteristics, including good safety profile, high oral bioavailability and brain penetration.

"We are extremely pleased that our abstract was selected for presentation, as this is foundational research that will inform the selection of a potential future development candidate. The Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit is a unique opportunity to engage with innovators in neuropsychiatry and to share ideas that ultimately drive the field forward," said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin.

According to Medtech Pulse last year, "The major pharmaceutical companies have largely stayed out of the psychedelics market. The most active player among them is Otsuka with its investments in Compass Pathways and Mindset Pharma."

In August, Mindset Pharma, a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, announced that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Otsuka"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Otsuka America, Inc. ("OAI") will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Mindset by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for approximately CAD $80 million in an all-cash transaction (the "Transaction").

Continued from Medtech Pulse: "Experts expect big pharma companies to step in as soon as the startups are closer to approval."

Reporting on the Mindset Pharma deal, Psychedelicspotlight.com said, "Big Pharma has certainly taken note of the potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelics. Otsuka, a major Japanese Pharmaceutical company, recently signed an agreement to acquire Canada's Mindset Pharma, which specializes in developing psychedelic medications for neuropsychiatric disorders."

"The move is reflective of the growing body of scientific evidence that indicates psychedelics may hold promise in areas such as addiction, depression, and anxiety."

As ResearchNester pointed out recently, "The increasing investment from venture capitalists and the rising number of patent filings for psychedelics-related drugs are expected to further boost the market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, the increasing number of collaborations between academic institutes and pharmaceutical companies are expected to drive the market growth."

As big Pharma chases the long term opportunity, investors can watch the small innovators like Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KAYS) pave the way with alternative health treatments that can be used by patients in treatment centers today!

