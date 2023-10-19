

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023, while reaffirming annual total net sales growth.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects both earnings and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.20 to $9.30 per share on total sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.



Previously, the company expected both earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $9.15 to $9.30 per share on total sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.23 per share on revenue growth of 5.7 percent to $23.35 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



