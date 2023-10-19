KeyCorp: Keycorp Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Income Of $266 Million, Or $.29 Per Diluted Common Share

Strong balance sheet with significant capital build: Common Equity Tier 1 of 9.8%(a), up 50 basis points from the prior quarter and above targeted range

Focus on relationships and balance sheet optimization drives reduction in risk-weighted assets, down $7 billion (b), compared to the prior quarter

Increased average deposits and continued to strengthen liquidity and funding, average deposits up $2 billion compared to the prior quarter

Growth in noninterest income; noninterest income represents approximately 40% of total revenue

Strong risk management drives solid credit quality: net charge-offs to average loans of 24 basis points

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $266 million, or $.29 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023. This compared to $250 million, or $.27 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $513 million, or $.55 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"Key's third quarter results reflect continued momentum across our franchise, supported by our strong balance sheet and disciplined risk management. Our focus on relationship banking drove both core deposit growth and a planned reduction in non-relationship loan balances.

Our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is above our targeted capital range, increasing by 50 basis points, to 9.8%, through proactive balance sheet management. We remain well positioned to support our clients and return capital to our shareholders.

Another strength of our company is credit quality. We continue to benefit from our high-quality, relationship-based loan portfolio and our distinctive, underwrite-to-distribute business model. Net charge-offs to average loans remained low, at 24 basis points.

We remain committed to strengthening both capital and liquidity, managing risk, and improving earnings while continuing to invest. I am confident in the long-term outlook for Key and in our ability to deliver value to all of our stakeholders."

(a) September 30, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) September 30, 2023 figures are estimated.

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 3Q23 vs.



3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 266 $ 250 $ 513

6.4 % (48.1) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share - assuming dilution .29 .27 .55

7.4 (47.3) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 12.40 % 11.04 % 21.19 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations .62 .58 1.14

N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.8 9.3 9.1

N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 11.65 $ 12.18 $ 11.62

(4.4) .3 Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.01 % 2.12 % 2.74 %

N/A N/A

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) September 30, 2023 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q23 vs.

3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Net interest income (TE) $ 923 $ 986 $ 1,203

(6.4) % (23.3) % Noninterest income 643 609 683

5.6 (5.9) Total revenue $ 1,566 $ 1,595 $ 1,886

(1.8) % (17.0) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent



Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $923 million for the third quarter of 2023 and the net interest margin was 2.01%. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $280 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 73 basis points. The decrease in net interest income and the net interest margin reflects higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher cost deposits and borrowings due to the higher interest rate environment. Partly offsetting the decline in net interest income and the net interest margin were higher earning asset balances and yields.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $63 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 11 basis points. The decline in net interest income and the net interest margin reflects a planned reduction in earning asset balances and the impact of higher interest rates on interest-bearing deposit costs, which outpaced the benefit from higher earning asset yields. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from an improved funding mix as higher-cost wholesale borrowings declined, and lower-cost interest-bearing deposits increased. Additionally, net interest income benefited from one additional day in the quarter.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q23 vs.

3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Trust and investment services income $ 130 $ 126 $ 127

3.2 % 2.4 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 141 120 154

17.5 (8.4) Cards and payments income 90 85 91

5.9 (1.1) Service charges on deposit accounts 69 69 92

- (25.0) Corporate services income 73 86 96

(15.1) (24.0) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 46 50 44

(8.0) 4.5 Corporate-owned life insurance income 35 32 33

9.4 6.1 Consumer mortgage income 15 14 14

7.1 7.1 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 22 23 19

(4.3) 15.8 Other income 22 4 13

450.0 69.2 Total noninterest income $ 643 $ 609 $ 683

5.6 % (5.9) %

















Compared to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $40 million . The decrease was driven by a $23 million decline in corporate services income and a $23 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts. The decrease in corporate services income was reflective of lower customer derivatives trading revenue. The decline in service charges on deposit accounts was driven by a reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees and lower account analysis fees related to the interest rate environment. Additionally, investment banking and debt placement fees declined $13 million, reflecting lower capital markets activity. Partly offsetting the decline was a $9 million increase in other income, driven by higher trading income and broad-based growth across fee categories.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased by $34 million, driven by a $21 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees and an $18 million increase in other income from higher trading income and a gain on a loan sale. Partly offsetting the increase was a decrease in corporate services income, which declined $13 million, reflective of lower customer derivatives trading revenue.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q23 vs.

3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Personnel expense $ 663 $ 622 $ 655

6.6 % 1.2 % Net occupancy 67 65 72

3.1 (6.9) Computer processing 89 95 77

(6.3) 15.6 Business services and professional fees 38 41 47

(7.3) (19.1) Equipment 20 22 23

(9.1) (13.0) Operating lease expense 18 21 24

(14.3) (25.0) Marketing 28 29 30

(3.4) (6.7) Other expense 187 181 178

3.3 5.1 Total noninterest expense $ 1,110 $ 1,076 $ 1,106

3.2 % .4 %

















Compared to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $4 million, driven by $12 million of higher computer processing expense from technology investments, as well as a $9 million increase in other expense. Personnel expense increased $8 million, due to higher salaries and contract labor and employee benefits, partially offset by lower incentive and stock-based compensation. Additionally, business services and professional fees and operating lease expense declined $9 million and $6 million, respectively.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased $34 million . The increase was due to a $41 million increase in personnel expense, primarily from incentive and stock-based compensation, reflecting a higher stock price, production-related incentives, and other incentive funding. The increase was partly offset by a decline in computer processing expense of $6 million and broad-based declines among expense categories.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q23 vs.

3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 59,187 $ 61,426 $ 56,151

(3.6) % 5.4 % Other commercial loans 22,371 22,623 22,200

(1.1) .8 Total consumer loans 36,069 36,623 36,067

(1.5) .0 Total loans $ 117,627 $ 120,672 $ 114,418

(2.5) % 2.8 %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $202 million, $194 million, and $162 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.





Average loans were $117.6 billion for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.2 billion compared to the third quarter of 2022. The growth in average loans was driven by commercial loans, which increased by $3.2 billion, largely reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans of $3 .0 billion.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, average loans decreased by $3.0 billion, driven by a reduction in non-relationship loan balances as part of Key's planned balance sheet optimization efforts. Average commercial loans declined by $2.5 billion, reflective of a $2.2 billion decrease in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average consumer loans declined $554 million, driven by lower consumer mortgage and home equity loan balances.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q23 vs.

3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Non-time deposits $ 129,743 $ 127,687 $ 140,169

1.6 % (7.4) % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 5,446 3,851 1,347

41.4 304.3 Other time deposits 9,636 11,365 2,713

(15.2) 255.2 Total deposits $ 144,825 $ 142,903 $ 144,229

1.3 % .4 %













Cost of total deposits 1.88 % 1.49 % .16 %

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable



Average deposits totaled $144.8 billion for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $596 million compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by higher wholesale deposits and public sector deposits, partly offset by a continuation of impacts from changing client behavior reflective of higher interest rates and a normalization of pandemic-related deposits.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, average deposits increased by $1.9 billion, driven by an increase in both consumer and commercial deposit balances. The increase was partly offset by a decline in other time deposits, reflecting a decrease in wholesale deposit balances.

ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q23 vs.

3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Net loan charge-offs $ 71 $ 52 $ 43

36.5 % 65.1 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .24 % .17 % .15 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 455 $ 431 $ 390

5.6 16.7 Nonperforming assets at period end 471 462 419

1.9 12.4 Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,488 1,480 1,144

0.5 30.1 Allowance for credit losses 1,778 1,771 1,338

0.4 32.9 Provision for credit losses 81 167 109

(51.5) (25.7)













Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 327 % 343 % 293 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 391 411 343

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable



Key's provision for credit losses was $81 million, compared to $109 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $167 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decline from the year-ago period and prior quarter reflects a more stable economic outlook and the impact of current balance sheet optimization efforts.

Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $71 million, or 0.24% of average total loans. These results compare to $43 million, or 0.15%, for the third quarter of 2022 and $52 million, or 0.17%, for the second quarter of 2023. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.8 billion, or 1.54% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.15% at September 30, 2022, and 1.49% at June 30, 2023 .

At September 30, 2023, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $455 million, which represented 0.39% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.34% at September 30, 2022, and 0.36% at June 30, 2023 . Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023, totaled $471 million, and represented 0.41% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.36% at September 30, 2022, and 0.39% at June 30, 2023 .

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2023.

Capital Ratios















9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.8 % 9.3 % 9.1 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.4 10.8 10.7 Total risk-based capital (a) 13.8 13.1 12.7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 4.4 4.5 4.3 Leverage (a) 8.9 8.7 8.9









(a) September 30, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.





Key's capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2023. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2023, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.8% and 11.4%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 4.4% at September 30, 2023 .

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by eight basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 3Q23 vs.



3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 935,733 935,229 932,643

.1 % .3 % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee compensation plans (10) (38) (3)

73.7 (233.3) Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 438 542 298

(19.2) 47.0

Shares outstanding at end of period 936,161 935,733 932,938

- % .3 %

















N/M = Not Meaningful



Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share for the third quarter of 2023.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q23 vs.



3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 791 $ 803 $ 877

(1.5) % (9.8) % Commercial Bank 790 805 878

(1.9) (10.0) Other (a) (15) (13) 131

(15.4) (111.5)

Total $ 1,566 $ 1,595 $ 1,886

(1.8) % (17.0) %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 76 $ 82 $ 125

(7.3) % (39.2) % Commercial Bank 226 214 287

5.6 (21.3) Other (a) - (10) 128

100.0 (100.0)

Total $ 302 $ 286 $ 540

5.6 % (44.1) %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q23 vs.

3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 548 $ 558 $ 618

(1.8) % (11.3) % Noninterest income 243 245 259

(.8) (6.2) Total revenue (TE) 791 803 877

(1.5) (9.8) Provision for credit losses 14 32 37

(56.3) (62.2) Noninterest expense 677 663 675

2.1 .3 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 100 108 165

(7.4) (39.4) Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 24 26 40

(7.7) (40.0) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 76 $ 82 $ 125

(7.3) % (39.2) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 42,250 $ 42,934 $ 42,568

(1.6) % (.7) % Total assets 45,078 45,761 45,659

(1.5) (1.3) Deposits 83,863 82,498 90,170

1.7 (7.0)













Assets under management at period end $ 52,516 $ 53,952 $ 47,846

(2.7) % 9.8 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q23 vs.

3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 105 $ 101 $ 99

4.0 % 6.1 % Service charges on deposit accounts 40 41 56

(2.4) (28.6) Cards and payments income 66 66 64

- 3.1 Consumer mortgage income 15 14 13

7.1 15.4 Other noninterest income 17 23 27

(26.1) (37.0) Total noninterest income $ 243 $ 245 $ 259

(.8) % (6.2) %













Average deposit balances











Money market deposits $ 28,775 $ 27,340 $ 31,510

5.2 % (8.7) % Demand deposits 23,202 23,845 25,186

(2.7) (7.9) Savings deposits 5,681 6,298 7,556

(9.8) (24.8) Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 5,003 3,550 1,238

40.9 304.1 Other time deposits 3,751 2,864 1,838

31.0 104.1 Noninterest-bearing deposits 17,451 18,601 22,842

(6.2) (23.6) Total deposits $ 83,863 $ 82,498 $ 90,170

1.7 % (7.0) %













Other data











Branches 959 965 976





Automated teller machines 1,249 1,255 1,270























Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q23 vs. 3Q22)

Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $76 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $125 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $70 million, or 11.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2022, reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs

Average loans and leases decreased $318 million, or 0.7%, from the third quarter of 2022, driven by lower home equity and consumer direct loans

Average deposits decreased $6.3 billion, or 7.0%, from the third quarter of 2022, reflecting elevated inflation-related spend, changing client behavior due to higher interest rates, and a normalization of pandemic-related deposits

Provision for credit losses decreased $23 million compared to the third quarter of 2022, driven by an improved economic outlook and current balance sheet optimization efforts

Noninterest income decreased $16 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower service charges on deposit accounts due to a planned reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees

Noninterest expense increased $2 million from the year-ago quarter, reflecting an increase in marketing expense and higher salaries, partially offset by a decline in incentive compensation

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q23 vs.

3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 430 $ 459 $ 484

(6.3) % (11.2) % Noninterest income 360 346 394

4.0 (8.6) Total revenue (TE) 790 805 878

(1.9) (10.0) Provision for credit losses 68 134 74

(49.3) (8.1) Noninterest expense 431 405 451

6.4 (4.4) Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 291 266 353

9.4 (17.6) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 65 52 66

25.0 (1.5) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 226 $ 214 $ 287

5.6 % (21.3) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 74,951 $ 77,277 $ 71,464

(3.0) % 4.9 % Loans held for sale 1,268 1,014 1,036

25.0 22.4 Total assets 85,274 87,106 81,899

(2.1) 4.1 Deposits 54,896 51,420 52,272

6.8 % 5.0 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q23 vs.

3Q23 2Q23 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 25 $ 24 $ 29

4.2 % (13.8) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 141 120 154

17.5 (8.4) Cards and payments income 17 22 19

(22.7) (10.5) Service charges on deposit accounts 28 27 36

3.7 (22.2) Corporate services income 64 77 89

(16.9) (28.1) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 45 50 44

(10.0) 2.3 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 22 24 19

(8.3) 15.8 Other noninterest income 18 2 4

800.0 350.0 Total noninterest income $ 360 $ 346 $ 394

4.0 % (8.6) %

















Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q23 vs. 3Q22)

Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $226 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $287 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $54 million, or 11.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits

Average loan and lease balances, driven by relationship clients, increased $3.5 billion, or 4.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2022

Average deposit balances increased $2.6 billion compared to the third quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in public sector deposits and commercial client growth

Provision for credit losses decreased $6 million compared to the third quarter of 2022, driven by a more stable economic outlook and current balance sheet optimization efforts

Noninterest income decreased $34 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a decline in corporate services income and a decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees, reflecting lower syndication fees

Noninterest expense decreased $20 million from the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a decline in personnel expense from lower incentive compensation, as well as a decrease in operating lease expense

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023 .

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

KeyCorp

Third Quarter 2023

Financial Supplement

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).

Annualized Data

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.

Taxable Equivalent

Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt municipal securities, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to results of peers.

Earnings Per Share Equivalent

Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 923 $ 986 $ 1,203

Noninterest income 643 609 683



Total revenue (TE) 1,566 1,595 1,886

Provision for credit losses 81 167 109

Noninterest expense 1,110 1,076 1,106

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 302 286 540

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 1 2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 303 287 542













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 266 250 513

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 1 2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 267 251 515











Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .29 $ .27 $ .55

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .29 .27 .55













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution .29 .27 .55

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution - - -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a) .29 .27 .55













Cash dividends declared .205 .205 .195

Book value at period end 11.65 12.18 11.62

Tangible book value at period end 8.65 9.16 8.56

Market price at period end 10.76 9.24 16.02











Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets .62 % .58 % 1.14 %

Return on average common equity 9.31 8.42 16.33

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.40 11.04 21.19

Net interest margin (TE) 2.01 2.12 2.74

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 70.3 66.8 58.0













From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets .62 % .58 % 1.14 %

Return on average common equity 9.35 8.45 16.39

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.45 11.09 21.28

Net interest margin (TE) 2.01 2.12 2.73

Loan to deposit (c) 80.8 83.0 81.3











Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 7.1 % 7.1 % 7.0 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 5.8 5.8 5.7

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 4.4 4.5 4.3

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.8 9.3 9.1

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 11.4 10.8 10.7

Total risk-based capital (d) 13.8 13.1 12.7

Leverage (d) 8.9 8.7 8.9











Asset quality - from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 71 $ 52 $ 43

Net loan charge-offs to average loans .24 % .17 % .15 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,488 $ 1,480 $ 1,144

Allowance for credit losses 1,778 1,771 1,338

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.29 % 1.24 % .98 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.54 1.49 1.15

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 327 343 293

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 391 411 343

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 455 $ 431 $ 390

Nonperforming assets at period-end 471 462 419

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .39 % .36 % .34 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .41 .39 .36











Trust assets







Assets under management $ 52,516 $ 53,952 $ 47,846 Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,666 17,754 17,907

Branches 959 965 976

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 8 $ 8 $ 7









Financial Highlights (continued) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended



9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 3,015 $ 3,327

Noninterest income 1,860 2,047

Total revenue (TE) 4,875 5,374

Provision for credit losses 387 237

Noninterest expense 3,362 3,254

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 899 1,517

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3 6

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 902 1,523









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 791 1,437

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3 6

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 794 1,443







Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .85 $ 1.55

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - .01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .86 1.56









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution .85 1.54

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution - .01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a) .85 1.55









Cash dividends paid .62 .59







Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets .62 % 1.10 %

Return on average common equity 9.18 14.48

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.17 18.41

Net interest margin (TE) 2.20 2.60

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 68.4 59.9









From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets .62 % 1.10 %

Return on average common equity 9.22 14.54

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.22 18.49

Net interest margin (TE) 2.20 2.60







Asset quality - from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 168 $ 120

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .19 % .15 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 17,880 17,477







Taxable-equivalent adjustment 23 20





(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) September 30, 2023, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022

9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 13,356 $ 13,844 $ 13,290





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,816 2,826 2,856





Preferred Stock (b) 2,446 2,446 2,446





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 8,094 $ 8,572 $ 7,988





Total assets (GAAP) $ 187,851 $ 195,037 $ 190,051





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,816 2,826 2,856





Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 185,035 $ 192,211 $ 187,195





Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 4.37 % 4.46 % 4.27 %





Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 915 $ 978 $ 1,196

$ 2,992 $ 3,307 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8 8 7

23 20 Noninterest income 643 609 683

1,860 2,047 Less: Noninterest expense 1,110 1,076 1,106

3,362 3,254 Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 456 $ 519 $ 780

$ 1,513 $ 2,120 Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 13,831 $ 14,412 $ 14,614

$ 14,020 $ 15,256 Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,821 2,831 2,863

2,831 2,835 Preferred stock (average) 2,500 2,500 2,148

2,500 1,984 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 8,510 $ 9,081 $ 9,603

$ 8,689 $ 10,437 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 266 $ 250 $ 513

$ 791 $ 1,437 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8,510 9,081 9,603

8,689 10,437













Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 12.40 % 11.04 % 21.19 %

12.17 % 18.41 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 267 $ 251 $ 515

$ 794 $ 1,443 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8,510 9,081 9,603

8,689 10,437













Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 12.45 % 11.09 % 21.28 %

12.22 % 18.49 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022

9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,110 $ 1,076 $ 1,106

$ 3,362 $ 3,254 Less: Intangible asset amortization 9 10 12

29 35 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,101 $ 1,066 $ 1,094

$ 3,333 $ 3,219













Net interest income (GAAP) $ 915 $ 978 $ 1,196

$ 2,992 $ 3,307 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8 8 7

23 20 Noninterest income 643 609 683

1,860 2,047 Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,566 $ 1,595 $ 1,886

$ 4,875 $ 5,374













Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.3 % 66.8 % 58.0 %

68.4 % 59.9 %















(a) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $2 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, average intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $2 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Assets







Loans $ 115,544 $ 119,011 $ 116,191

Loans held for sale 730 1,130 1,048

Securities available for sale 35,839 37,908 40,000

Held-to-maturity securities 8,853 9,189 8,163

Trading account assets 1,325 1,177 1,068

Short-term investments 7,871 8,959 4,896

Other investments 1,356 1,474 1,272



Total earning assets 171,518 178,848 172,638

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,488) (1,480) (1,144)

Cash and due from banks 766 758 717

Premises and equipment 649 652 629

Goodwill 2,752 2,752 2,752

Other intangible assets 65 75 106

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,381 4,378 4,351

Accrued income and other assets 8,843 8,668 9,535

Discontinued assets 365 386 467



Total assets $ 187,851 $ 195,037 $ 190,051











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









Interest-bearing deposits $ 112,581 $ 111,766 $ 97,875



Noninterest-bearing deposits 31,710 33,366 46,980



Total deposits 144,291 145,132 144,855

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 43 1,702 4,224

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3,470 6,949 4,576

Accrued expense and other liabilities 5,388 5,339 4,849

Long-term debt 21,303 22,071 18,257



Total liabilities 174,495 181,193 176,761











Equity







Preferred stock 2,500 2,500 2,500

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 6,254 6,231 6,257

Retained earnings 15,835 15,759 15,450

Treasury stock, at cost (5,851) (5,859) (5,917)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,639) (6,044) (6,257)



Key shareholders' equity 13,356 13,844 13,290 Total liabilities and equity $ 187,851 $ 195,037 $ 190,051











Common shares outstanding (000) 936,161 935,733 932,938

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Nine months ended





9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022

9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Interest income













Loans $ 1,593 $ 1,576 $ 1,134

$ 4,645 $ 2,894

Loans held for sale 19 17 14

49 36

Securities available for sale 192 194 196

580 557

Held-to-maturity securities 79 81 55

234 149

Trading account assets 15 15 8

42 21

Short-term investments 123 111 32

276 49

Other investments 22 16 5

51 11



Total interest income 2,043 2,010 1,444

5,877 3,717 Interest expense













Deposits 687 531 59

1568 93

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 9 48 19

79 25

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 81 104 24

263 36

Long-term debt 351 349 146

975 256



Total interest expense 1,128 1,032 248

2,885 410 Net interest income 915 978 1,196

2,992 3,307 Provision for credit losses 81 167 109

387 237 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 834 811 1,087

2,605 3,070 Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 130 126 127

384 400

Investment banking and debt placement fees 141 120 154

406 466

Cards and payments income 90 85 91

256 256

Service charges on deposit accounts 69 69 92

205 279

Corporate services income 73 86 96

235 283

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 46 50 44

142 125

Corporate-owned life insurance income 35 32 33

96 99

Consumer mortgage income 15 14 14

40 49

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 22 23 19

70 79

Other income 22 4 13

26 11



Total noninterest income 643 609 683

1,860 2,047 Noninterest expense













Personnel 663 622 655

1,986 1,892

Net occupancy 67 65 72

202 223

Computer processing 89 95 77

276 232

Business services and professional fees 38 41 47

124 152

Equipment 20 22 23

64 72

Operating lease expense 18 21 24

59 79

Marketing 28 29 30

78 92

Other expense 187 181 178

573 512



Total noninterest expense 1,110 1,076 1,106

3,362 3,254 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 367 344 664

1,103 1,863

Income taxes 65 58 124

204 346 Income (loss) from continuing operations 302 286 540

899 1,517

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 1 2

3 6 Net income (loss) 303 287 542

902 1,523 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 303 $ 287 $ 542

$ 902 1,523

















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 266 $ 250 $ 513

$ 791 $ 1,437 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 267 251 515

794 $ 1,443 Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .29 $ .27 $ .55

$ .85 $ 1.55 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - -

- .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .29 .27 .55

.86 1.56 Per common share - assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .29 $ .27 $ .55

$ .85 $ 1.54 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - -

- .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .29 .27 .55

.85 1.55

















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .205 $ .205 $ .195

$ .615 $ .585

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 927,131 926,741 924,594

927,019 924,085

Effect of common share options and other stock awards 4,613 3,713 7,861

5,213 8,679 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 931,744 930,454 932,455

932,232 932,764

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Third Quarter 2023

Second Quarter 2023

Third Quarter 2022



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 59,187 $ 886 5.94 %

$ 61,426 $ 881 5.76 %

$ 56,151 $ 578 4.09 %

Real estate - commercial mortgage 15,844 238 5.97

16,226 235 5.80

16,002 168 4.18

Real estate - construction 2,820 48 6.77

2,641 44 6.64

2,306 27 4.58

Commercial lease financing 3,707 30 3.25

3,756 29 3.07

3,892 25 2.58

Total commercial loans 81,558 1,202 5.85

84,049 1,189 5.67

78,351 798 4.05

Real estate - residential mortgage 21,459 176 3.28

21,659 176 3.25

20,256 152 3.00

Home equity loans 7,418 110 5.87

7,620 109 5.75

8,024 91 4.51

Consumer direct loans 6,169 77 4.96

6,323 77 4.89

6,766 72 4.25

Credit cards 991 35 14.16

984 33 13.49

969 28 11.63

Consumer indirect loans 32 1 3.77

37 - -

52 - -

Total consumer loans 36,069 399 4.40

36,623 395 4.33

36,067 343 3.80

Total loans 117,627 1,601 5.41

120,672 1,584 5.26

114,418 1,141 3.97

Loans held for sale 1,356 19 5.73

1,087 17 6.16

1,102 14 5.22

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 37,271 192 1.76

38,899 194 1.74

42,271 196 1.69

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,020 79 3.50

9,371 81 3.47

7,933 55 2.79

Trading account assets 1,203 15 4.97

1,244 15 4.64

841 8 3.65

Short-term investments 8,416 123 5.79

7,798 111 5.73

3,043 32 4.13

Other investments (e) 1,395 22 6.35

1,566 16 4.03

1054 5 1.78

Total earning assets 176,288 2,051 4.47

180,637 2,018 4.34

170,662 1,451 3.30

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,477)





(1,379)





(1,099)





Accrued income and other assets 17,530





17,202





18,629





Discontinued assets 374





394





478





Total assets $ 192,715





$ 196,854





$ 188,670



Liabilities























Money market deposits $ 35,243 $ 213 2.40 %

$ 32,419 $ 123 1.53 %

$ 35,379 $ 8 .10 %

Demand deposits 55,837 315 2.24

53,569 256 1.91

47,671 42 .35

Savings deposits 5,966 1 .05

6,592 1 .04

7,904 - .01

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 5,446 55 4.01

3,851 33 3.48

1,347 2 .47

Other time deposits 9,636 103 4.25

11,365 118 4.17

2,713 7 .97

Total interest-bearing deposits 112,128 687 2.43

107,796 531 1.98

95,014 59 .25

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 710 9 5.04

3,767 48 5.07

3,562 19 2.10

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 5,819 81 5.54

7,982 104 5.22

3,725 24 2.53

Long-term debt (f), (g) 21,584 351 6.50

22,284 349 6.26

17,704 146 3.32

Total interest-bearing liabilities 140,241 1,128 3.20

141,829 1,032 2.91

120,005 248 .82

Noninterest-bearing deposits 32,697





35,107





49,215





Accrued expense and other liabilities 5,572





5,112





4,358





Discontinued liabilities (g) 374





394





478





Total liabilities $ 178,884





$ 182,442





$ 174,056



Equity























Key shareholders' equity $ 13,831





$ 14,412





$ 14,614





Noncontrolling interests -





-





-





Total equity 13,831





14,412





14,614





Total liabilities and equity $ 192,715





$ 196,854





$ 188,670



Interest rate spread (TE)



1.27 %





1.43 %





2.48 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 923 2.01 %



$ 986 2.12 %



$ 1,203 2.74 % TE adjustment (b)

8





8





7



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 915





$ 978





$ 1,196







(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $202 million, $194 million, and $162 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Nine months ended September 30, 2023

Nine months ended September 30, 2022



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets















Loans: (b), (c)















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 60,294 $ 2,574 5.71 %

$ 53,878 $ 1,437 3.57 %

Real estate - commercial mortgage 16,178 697 5.76

15,278 425 3.72

Real estate - construction 2,663 131 6.58

2,154 64 3.95

Commercial lease financing 3,749 86 3.06

3,883 72 2.48

Total commercial loans 82,884 3,488 5.63

75,193 1,998 3.55

Real estate - residential mortgage 21,534 524 3.25

18,331 395 2.87

Home equity loans 7,621 325 5.71

8,191 244 3.98

Consumer direct loans 6,309 229 4.86

6,414 201 4.20

Credit cards 986 101 13.68

948 76 10.75

Consumer indirect loans 37 1 1.54

67 - -

Total consumer loans 36,487 1,180 4.32

33,951 916 3.60

Total loans 119,371 4,668 5.23

109,144 2,914 3.57

Loans held for sale 1,118 49 5.90

1,230 36 3.94

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 38,440 580 1.74

43,396 557 1.60

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,108 234 3.43

7,473 149 2.66

Trading account assets 1150 42 4.82

846 21 3.28

Short-term investments 6,600 276 5.59

4,636 49 1.42

Other investments (e) 1,423 51 4.78

836 11 1.80

Total earning assets 177,210 5,900 4.30

167,561 3,737 2.92

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,398)





(1,087)





Accrued income and other assets 17,411





18,315





Discontinued assets 395





507





Total assets $ 193,618





$ 185,296



Liabilities















Money market deposits $ 33,829 $ 414 1.64 %

$ 36,318 $ 17 .06 %

Other demand deposits 53,951 754 1.87

49,314 62 .17

Savings deposits 6,630 2 .04

7,799 1 .01

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 3,907 104 3.56

1,490 5 .45

Other time deposits 9,708 294 4.04

2,263 8 .48

Total interest-bearing deposits 108,025 1,568 1.94

97,184 93 .13

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 2,183 79 4.84

2,226 25 1.51

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 6,797 263 5.17

2,135 36 2.24

Long-term debt (f), (g) 21,341 975 6.09

13,757 256 2.49

Total interest-bearing liabilities 138,346 2,885 2.79

115,302 410 .48

Noninterest-bearing deposits 35,691





50,082





Accrued expense and other liabilities 5,166





4,149





Discontinued liabilities (g) 395





507





Total liabilities $ 179,598





$ 170,040



Equity















Key shareholders' equity $ 14,020





$ 15,256





Noncontrolling interests -





-





Total equity 14,020





15,256





Total liabilities and equity $ 193,618





$ 185,296



Interest rate spread (TE)



1.52 %





2.45 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 3,015 2.20 %



$ 3,327 2.60 % TE adjustment (b)

23





20



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 2,992





$ 3,307





















(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $192 million and $152 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022

9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Personnel (a) $ 663 $ 622 $ 655

$ 1,986 $ 1,892 Net occupancy 67 65 72

202 223 Computer processing 89 95 77

276 232 Business services and professional fees 38 41 47

124 152 Equipment 20 22 23

64 72 Operating lease expense 18 21 24

59 79 Marketing 28 29 30

78 92 Other expense 187 181 178

573 512 Total noninterest expense $ 1,110 $ 1,076 $ 1,106

$ 3,362 $ 3,254 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,666 17,754 17,907

17,880 17,477





(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)

















Three months ended



Nine months ended

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022



9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Salaries and contract labor $ 415 $ 416 $ 388



$ 1,250 $ 1,093 Incentive and stock-based compensation 141 93 176



386 522 Employee benefits 106 103 89



308 269 Severance 1 10 2



42 8 Total personnel expense $ 663 $ 622 $ 655



$ 1,986 $ 1,892

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Change 9/30/2023 vs.

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022

6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 57,606 $ 60,059 $ 56,971

(4.1) % 1.1 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 15,549 16,048 16,400

(3.1) (5.2) Construction 2,982 2,646 2,349

12.7 26.9 Total commercial real estate loans 18,531 18,694 18,749

(.9) (1.2) Commercial lease financing (b) 3,681 3,801 3,877

(3.2) (5.1) Total commercial loans 79,818 82,554 79,597

(3.3) .3 Residential - prime loans:











Real estate - residential mortgage 21,309 21,637 20,838

(1.5) 2.3 Home equity loans 7,324 7,529 7,926

(2.7) (7.6) Total residential - prime loans 28,633 29,166 28,764

(1.8) (.5) Consumer direct loans 6,074 6,257 6,803

(2.9) (10.7) Credit cards 988 1,001 977

(1.3) 1.1 Consumer indirect loans 31 33 50

(6.1) (38.0) Total consumer loans 35,726 36,457 36,594

(2.0) (2.4) Total loans (c), (d) $ 115,544 $ 119,011 $ 116,191

(2.9) % (.6) %





(a) Loan balances include $207 million, $200 million, and $166 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $4 million, $5 million, and $10 million at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $360 million at September 30, 2023, $381 million at June 30, 2023, and $467 million at September 30, 2022, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $520 million, $500 million, and $274 million at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Change 9/30/2023 vs.

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022

6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Commercial and industrial $ 47 $ 221 $ 292

(78.7) % (83.9) % Real estate - commercial mortgage 571 829 693

(31.1) (17.6) Commercial lease financing - 13 2

(100.0) (100.0) Real estate - residential mortgage 112 67 61

67.2 83.6 Total loans held for sale $ 730 $ 1,130 $ 1,048

(35.4) % (30.3) %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,130 $ 1,211 $ 963 $ 1,048 $ 1,306 New originations 3,035 1,798 1,779 3,158 2,157 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (94) (52) (13) (48) - Loan sales (3,312) (1,798) (1,518) (3,124) (2,446) Loan draws (payments), net (29) (28) - (71) 26 Valuation and other adjustments - (1) - - 5 Balance at end of period $ 730 $ 1,130 $ 1,211 $ 963 $ 1,048

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022

9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Average loans outstanding $ 117,627 $ 120,672 $ 114,418

$ 119,371 $ 109,144 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,480 1,380 1,099

1,337 1,061 Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 62 42 49

139 118













Real estate - commercial mortgage 1 9 3

15 10 Real estate - construction - - -

- - Total commercial real estate loans 1 9 3

15 10 Commercial lease financing - 1 -

- 2 Total commercial loans 63 52 52

154 130 Real estate - residential mortgage - 1 1

1 (2) Home equity loans 1 2 -

4 1 Consumer direct loans 14 11 8

36 25 Credit cards 9 9 7

27 22 Consumer indirect loans - 1 -

1 2 Total consumer loans 24 24 16

69 48 Total loans charged off 87 76 68

223 178 Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 10 15 13

33 32













Real estate - commercial mortgage - 1 2

1 4 Real estate - construction - - -

- 1 Total commercial real estate loans - 1 2

1 5 Commercial lease financing 1 2 1

4 2 Total commercial loans 11 18 16

38 39 Real estate - residential mortgage 1 1 1

3 2 Home equity loans 1 1 1

3 3 Consumer direct loans 2 2 4

6 7 Credit cards 1 2 2

4 5 Consumer indirect loans - - 1

1 2 Total consumer loans 5 6 9

17 19 Total recoveries 16 24 25

55 58 Net loan charge-offs (71) (52) (43)

(168) (120) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 79 152 88

319 203 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,488 $ 1,480 $ 1,144

$ 1,488 $ 1,144













Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period $ 291 $ 276 $ 173

$ 225 $ 160 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 2 15 21

68 34 Other (3) - -

(3) - Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 290 $ 291 $ 194

$ 290 $ 194













Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,778 $ 1,771 $ 1,338

$ 1,778 $ 1,338













Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .24 % .17 % .15 %

.19 % .15 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.29 1.24 .98

1.29 .98 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.54 1.49 1.15

1.54 1.15 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 327 343 293

327 293 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 391 411 343

391 343













Discontinued operations - education lending business:











Loans charged off $ - $ 2 $ 1

$ 3 $ 4 Recoveries - 1 1

1 2 Net loan charge-offs $ - $ (1) $ -

$ (2) $ (2)





(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 Net loan charge-offs $ 71 $ 52 $ 45 $ 41 $ 43 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .24 % .17 % .15 % .14 % .15 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,488 $ 1,480 $ 1,380 $ 1,337 $ 1,144 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,778 1,771 1,656 1,562 1,338 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.29 % 1.24 % 1.15 % 1.12 % .98 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.54 1.49 1.38 1.31 1.15 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 327 343 332 346 293 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 391 411 398 404 343 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 455 $ 431 $ 416 $ 387 $ 390 Nonperforming assets at period end 471 462 447 420 419 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .39 % .36 % .35 % .32 % .34 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .41 .39 .37 .35 .36





(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Commercial and industrial $ 214 $ 188 $ 170 $ 174 $ 169











Real estate - commercial mortgage 63 65 59 21 34 Real estate - construction - - - - - Total commercial real estate loans 63 65 59 21 34 Commercial lease financing 1 1 1 1 2 Total commercial loans 278 254 230 196 205 Real estate - residential mortgage 72 73 75 77 66 Home equity loans 97 97 104 107 112 Consumer direct loans 3 3 3 3 3 Credit cards 4 3 3 3 3 Consumer indirect loans 1 1 1 1 1 Total consumer loans 177 177 186 191 185 Total nonperforming loans (a) 455 431 416 387 390 OREO 16 15 13 13 12 Nonperforming loans held for sale - 16 18 20 17 Other nonperforming assets - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 471 $ 462 $ 447 $ 420 $ 419 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 52 73 55 60 47 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 178 139 164 180 187 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business 2 2 3 3 3 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .39 % .36 % .35 % .32 % .34 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .41 .39 .37 .35 .36





(a) On January 1, 2023, Key adopted ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. In connection with the adoption of this guidance, nonperforming loans for periods after January 1, 2023, include certain loans which were modified for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Amounts prior to January 1, 2023, include nonperforming troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), for which accounting guidance was eliminated upon adoption of ASU 2022-02.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 Balance at beginning of period $ 431 $ 416 $ 387 $ 390 $ 429 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 159 169 143 113 80 Charge-offs (87) (76) (60) (67) (68) Loans sold (4) (23) (2) (4) (3) Payments (25) (20) (31) (22) (29) Transfers to OREO (3) (2) (2) (1) (1) Loans returned to accrual status (16) (33) (19) (22) (18) Balance at end of period $ 455 $ 431 $ 416 $ 387 $ 390

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)































Change 3Q23 vs.

3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22

2Q23 3Q22 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 791 $ 803 $ 840 $ 860 $ 877

(1.5) % (9.8) % Provision for credit losses 14 32 60 105 37

(56.3) (62.2) Noninterest expense 677 663 663 705 675

2.1 .3 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 76 82 89 38 125

(7.3) (39.2) Average loans and leases 42,250 42,934 43,086 43,149 42,568

(1.6) (.7) Average deposits 83,863 82,498 84,637 87,370 90,170

1.7 (7.0) Net loan charge-offs 36 32 24 21 17

12.5 111.8 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .34 % .30 % .23 % .19 % .16 %

13.3 112.5 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 190 $ 193 $ 196 $ 202 $ 195

(1.6) (2.6) Return on average allocated equity 8.48 % 9.04 % 9.87 % 4.51 % 14.26 %

(6.2) (40.5)

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 790 $ 805 $ 844 $ 894 $ 878

(1.9) % (10.0) % Provision for credit losses 68 134 80 165 74

(49.3) (8.1) Noninterest expense 431 405 442 459 451

6.4 (4.4) Net income (loss) attributable to Key 226 214 255 225 287

5.6 (21.3) Average loans and leases 74,951 77,277 76,306 74,100 71,464

(3.0) 4.9 Average loans held for sale 1,268 1,014 876 1,377 1,036

25.0 22.4 Average deposits 54,896 51,420 52,219 54,385 52,272

6.8 5.0 Net loan charge-offs 35 20 21 25 27

75.0 29.6 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.19 % .10 % .11 % .13 % .15 %

90.0 26.7 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 281 $ 269 $ 251 $ 218 $ 224

4.5 25.4 Return on average allocated equity 8.64 % 8.17 % 10.04 % 9.36 % 12.29 %

5.8 (29.7)

TE = Taxable Equivalent

SOURCE KeyCorp