KeyCorp: Keycorp Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Income Of $266 Million, Or $.29 Per Diluted Common Share

Strong balance sheet with significant capital build: Common Equity Tier 1 of 9.8%(a), up 50 basis points from the prior quarter and above targeted range
Focus on relationships and balance sheet optimization drives reduction in risk-weighted assets, down $7 billion (b), compared to the prior quarter
Increased average deposits and continued to strengthen liquidity and funding, average deposits up $2 billion compared to the prior quarter
Growth in noninterest income; noninterest income represents approximately 40% of total revenue
Strong risk management drives solid credit quality: net charge-offs to average loans of 24 basis points
CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $266 million, or $.29 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023. This compared to $250 million, or $.27 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $513 million, or $.55 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022.
Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman
"Key's third quarter results reflect continued momentum across our franchise, supported by our strong balance sheet and disciplined risk management. Our focus on relationship banking drove both core deposit growth and a planned reduction in non-relationship loan balances.
Our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is above our targeted capital range, increasing by 50 basis points, to 9.8%, through proactive balance sheet management. We remain well positioned to support our clients and return capital to our shareholders.
Another strength of our company is credit quality. We continue to benefit from our high-quality, relationship-based loan portfolio and our distinctive, underwrite-to-distribute business model. Net charge-offs to average loans remained low, at 24 basis points.
We remain committed to strengthening both capital and liquidity, managing risk, and improving earnings while continuing to invest. I am confident in the long-term outlook for Key and in our ability to deliver value to all of our stakeholders."
(a)
September 30, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
September 30, 2023 figures are estimated.
Selected Financial Highlights
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 266
$ 250
$ 513
6.4 %
(48.1) %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
.29
.27
.55
7.4
(47.3)
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
12.40 %
11.04 %
21.19 %
N/A
N/A
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
.62
.58
1.14
N/A
N/A
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
9.8
9.3
9.1
N/A
N/A
Book value at period end
$ 11.65
$ 12.18
$ 11.62
(4.4)
.3
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
2.01 %
2.12 %
2.74 %
N/A
N/A
(a)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(b)
September 30, 2023 ratio is estimated.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Net interest income (TE)
$ 923
$ 986
$ 1,203
(6.4) %
(23.3) %
Noninterest income
643
609
683
5.6
(5.9)
Total revenue
$ 1,566
$ 1,595
$ 1,886
(1.8) %
(17.0) %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $923 million for the third quarter of 2023 and the net interest margin was 2.01%. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $280 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 73 basis points. The decrease in net interest income and the net interest margin reflects higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher cost deposits and borrowings due to the higher interest rate environment. Partly offsetting the decline in net interest income and the net interest margin were higher earning asset balances and yields.
Compared to the second quarter of 2023, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $63 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 11 basis points. The decline in net interest income and the net interest margin reflects a planned reduction in earning asset balances and the impact of higher interest rates on interest-bearing deposit costs, which outpaced the benefit from higher earning asset yields. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from an improved funding mix as higher-cost wholesale borrowings declined, and lower-cost interest-bearing deposits increased. Additionally, net interest income benefited from one additional day in the quarter.
Noninterest Income
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Trust and investment services income
$ 130
$ 126
$ 127
3.2 %
2.4 %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
141
120
154
17.5
(8.4)
Cards and payments income
90
85
91
5.9
(1.1)
Service charges on deposit accounts
69
69
92
-
(25.0)
Corporate services income
73
86
96
(15.1)
(24.0)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
46
50
44
(8.0)
4.5
Corporate-owned life insurance income
35
32
33
9.4
6.1
Consumer mortgage income
15
14
14
7.1
7.1
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
22
23
19
(4.3)
15.8
Other income
22
4
13
450.0
69.2
Total noninterest income
$ 643
$ 609
$ 683
5.6 %
(5.9) %
Compared to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $40 million . The decrease was driven by a $23 million decline in corporate services income and a $23 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts. The decrease in corporate services income was reflective of lower customer derivatives trading revenue. The decline in service charges on deposit accounts was driven by a reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees and lower account analysis fees related to the interest rate environment. Additionally, investment banking and debt placement fees declined $13 million, reflecting lower capital markets activity. Partly offsetting the decline was a $9 million increase in other income, driven by higher trading income and broad-based growth across fee categories.
Compared to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased by $34 million, driven by a $21 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees and an $18 million increase in other income from higher trading income and a gain on a loan sale. Partly offsetting the increase was a decrease in corporate services income, which declined $13 million, reflective of lower customer derivatives trading revenue.
Noninterest Expense
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Personnel expense
$ 663
$ 622
$ 655
6.6 %
1.2 %
Net occupancy
67
65
72
3.1
(6.9)
Computer processing
89
95
77
(6.3)
15.6
Business services and professional fees
38
41
47
(7.3)
(19.1)
Equipment
20
22
23
(9.1)
(13.0)
Operating lease expense
18
21
24
(14.3)
(25.0)
Marketing
28
29
30
(3.4)
(6.7)
Other expense
187
181
178
3.3
5.1
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,110
$ 1,076
$ 1,106
3.2 %
.4 %
Compared to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $4 million, driven by $12 million of higher computer processing expense from technology investments, as well as a $9 million increase in other expense. Personnel expense increased $8 million, due to higher salaries and contract labor and employee benefits, partially offset by lower incentive and stock-based compensation. Additionally, business services and professional fees and operating lease expense declined $9 million and $6 million, respectively.
Compared to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased $34 million . The increase was due to a $41 million increase in personnel expense, primarily from incentive and stock-based compensation, reflecting a higher stock price, production-related incentives, and other incentive funding. The increase was partly offset by a decline in computer processing expense of $6 million and broad-based declines among expense categories.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 59,187
$ 61,426
$ 56,151
(3.6) %
5.4 %
Other commercial loans
22,371
22,623
22,200
(1.1)
.8
Total consumer loans
36,069
36,623
36,067
(1.5)
.0
Total loans
$ 117,627
$ 120,672
$ 114,418
(2.5) %
2.8 %
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $202 million, $194 million, and $162 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
Average loans were $117.6 billion for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.2 billion compared to the third quarter of 2022. The growth in average loans was driven by commercial loans, which increased by $3.2 billion, largely reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans of $3 .0 billion.
Compared to the second quarter of 2023, average loans decreased by $3.0 billion, driven by a reduction in non-relationship loan balances as part of Key's planned balance sheet optimization efforts. Average commercial loans declined by $2.5 billion, reflective of a $2.2 billion decrease in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average consumer loans declined $554 million, driven by lower consumer mortgage and home equity loan balances.
Average Deposits
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Non-time deposits
$ 129,743
$ 127,687
$ 140,169
1.6 %
(7.4) %
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
5,446
3,851
1,347
41.4
304.3
Other time deposits
9,636
11,365
2,713
(15.2)
255.2
Total deposits
$ 144,825
$ 142,903
$ 144,229
1.3 %
.4 %
Cost of total deposits
1.88 %
1.49 %
.16 %
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Average deposits totaled $144.8 billion for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $596 million compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by higher wholesale deposits and public sector deposits, partly offset by a continuation of impacts from changing client behavior reflective of higher interest rates and a normalization of pandemic-related deposits.
Compared to the second quarter of 2023, average deposits increased by $1.9 billion, driven by an increase in both consumer and commercial deposit balances. The increase was partly offset by a decline in other time deposits, reflecting a decrease in wholesale deposit balances.
ASSET QUALITY
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Net loan charge-offs
$ 71
$ 52
$ 43
36.5 %
65.1 %
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.24 %
.17 %
.15 %
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 455
$ 431
$ 390
5.6
16.7
Nonperforming assets at period end
471
462
419
1.9
12.4
Allowance for loan and lease losses
1,488
1,480
1,144
0.5
30.1
Allowance for credit losses
1,778
1,771
1,338
0.4
32.9
Provision for credit losses
81
167
109
(51.5)
(25.7)
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
327 %
343 %
293 %
N/A
N/A
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
391
411
343
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Key's provision for credit losses was $81 million, compared to $109 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $167 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decline from the year-ago period and prior quarter reflects a more stable economic outlook and the impact of current balance sheet optimization efforts.
Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $71 million, or 0.24% of average total loans. These results compare to $43 million, or 0.15%, for the third quarter of 2022 and $52 million, or 0.17%, for the second quarter of 2023. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.8 billion, or 1.54% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.15% at September 30, 2022, and 1.49% at June 30, 2023 .
At September 30, 2023, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $455 million, which represented 0.39% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.34% at September 30, 2022, and 0.36% at June 30, 2023 . Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023, totaled $471 million, and represented 0.41% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.36% at September 30, 2022, and 0.39% at June 30, 2023 .
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2023.
Capital Ratios
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
9.8 %
9.3 %
9.1 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
11.4
10.8
10.7
Total risk-based capital (a)
13.8
13.1
12.7
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
4.4
4.5
4.3
Leverage (a)
8.9
8.7
8.9
(a)
September 30, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2023. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2023, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.8% and 11.4%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 4.4% at September 30, 2023 .
Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by eight basis points.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
In thousands
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
935,733
935,229
932,643
.1 %
.3 %
Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee compensation plans
(10)
(38)
(3)
73.7
(233.3)
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
438
542
298
(19.2)
47.0
Shares outstanding at end of period
936,161
935,733
932,938
- %
.3 %
N/M = Not Meaningful
Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share for the third quarter of 2023.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
Major Business Segments
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Consumer Bank
$ 791
$ 803
$ 877
(1.5) %
(9.8) %
Commercial Bank
790
805
878
(1.9)
(10.0)
Other (a)
(15)
(13)
131
(15.4)
(111.5)
Total
$ 1,566
$ 1,595
$ 1,886
(1.8) %
(17.0) %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Consumer Bank
$ 76
$ 82
$ 125
(7.3) %
(39.2) %
Commercial Bank
226
214
287
5.6
(21.3)
Other (a)
-
(10)
128
100.0
(100.0)
Total
$ 302
$ 286
$ 540
5.6 %
(44.1) %
(a)
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Consumer Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 548
$ 558
$ 618
(1.8) %
(11.3) %
Noninterest income
243
245
259
(.8)
(6.2)
Total revenue (TE)
791
803
877
(1.5)
(9.8)
Provision for credit losses
14
32
37
(56.3)
(62.2)
Noninterest expense
677
663
675
2.1
.3
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
100
108
165
(7.4)
(39.4)
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
24
26
40
(7.7)
(40.0)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 76
$ 82
$ 125
(7.3) %
(39.2) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 42,250
$ 42,934
$ 42,568
(1.6) %
(.7) %
Total assets
45,078
45,761
45,659
(1.5)
(1.3)
Deposits
83,863
82,498
90,170
1.7
(7.0)
Assets under management at period end
$ 52,516
$ 53,952
$ 47,846
(2.7) %
9.8 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Consumer Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 105
$ 101
$ 99
4.0 %
6.1 %
Service charges on deposit accounts
40
41
56
(2.4)
(28.6)
Cards and payments income
66
66
64
-
3.1
Consumer mortgage income
15
14
13
7.1
15.4
Other noninterest income
17
23
27
(26.1)
(37.0)
Total noninterest income
$ 243
$ 245
$ 259
(.8) %
(6.2) %
Average deposit balances
Money market deposits
$ 28,775
$ 27,340
$ 31,510
5.2 %
(8.7) %
Demand deposits
23,202
23,845
25,186
(2.7)
(7.9)
Savings deposits
5,681
6,298
7,556
(9.8)
(24.8)
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
5,003
3,550
1,238
40.9
304.1
Other time deposits
3,751
2,864
1,838
31.0
104.1
Noninterest-bearing deposits
17,451
18,601
22,842
(6.2)
(23.6)
Total deposits
$ 83,863
$ 82,498
$ 90,170
1.7 %
(7.0) %
Other data
Branches
959
965
976
Automated teller machines
1,249
1,255
1,270
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q23 vs. 3Q22)
- Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $76 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $125 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $70 million, or 11.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2022, reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs
- Average loans and leases decreased $318 million, or 0.7%, from the third quarter of 2022, driven by lower home equity and consumer direct loans
- Average deposits decreased $6.3 billion, or 7.0%, from the third quarter of 2022, reflecting elevated inflation-related spend, changing client behavior due to higher interest rates, and a normalization of pandemic-related deposits
- Provision for credit losses decreased $23 million compared to the third quarter of 2022, driven by an improved economic outlook and current balance sheet optimization efforts
- Noninterest income decreased $16 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower service charges on deposit accounts due to a planned reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees
- Noninterest expense increased $2 million from the year-ago quarter, reflecting an increase in marketing expense and higher salaries, partially offset by a decline in incentive compensation
Commercial Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 430
$ 459
$ 484
(6.3) %
(11.2) %
Noninterest income
360
346
394
4.0
(8.6)
Total revenue (TE)
790
805
878
(1.9)
(10.0)
Provision for credit losses
68
134
74
(49.3)
(8.1)
Noninterest expense
431
405
451
6.4
(4.4)
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
291
266
353
9.4
(17.6)
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
65
52
66
25.0
(1.5)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 226
$ 214
$ 287
5.6 %
(21.3) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 74,951
$ 77,277
$ 71,464
(3.0) %
4.9 %
Loans held for sale
1,268
1,014
1,036
25.0
22.4
Total assets
85,274
87,106
81,899
(2.1)
4.1
Deposits
54,896
51,420
52,272
6.8 %
5.0 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Commercial Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 25
$ 24
$ 29
4.2 %
(13.8) %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
141
120
154
17.5
(8.4)
Cards and payments income
17
22
19
(22.7)
(10.5)
Service charges on deposit accounts
28
27
36
3.7
(22.2)
Corporate services income
64
77
89
(16.9)
(28.1)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
45
50
44
(10.0)
2.3
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
22
24
19
(8.3)
15.8
Other noninterest income
18
2
4
800.0
350.0
Total noninterest income
$ 360
$ 346
$ 394
4.0 %
(8.6) %
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q23 vs. 3Q22)
- Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $226 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $287 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $54 million, or 11.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits
- Average loan and lease balances, driven by relationship clients, increased $3.5 billion, or 4.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2022
- Average deposit balances increased $2.6 billion compared to the third quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in public sector deposits and commercial client growth
- Provision for credit losses decreased $6 million compared to the third quarter of 2022, driven by a more stable economic outlook and current balance sheet optimization efforts
- Noninterest income decreased $34 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a decline in corporate services income and a decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees, reflecting lower syndication fees
- Noninterest expense decreased $20 million from the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a decline in personnel expense from lower incentive compensation, as well as a decrease in operating lease expense
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023 .
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
Notes to Editors:
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 10:00 a.m. ET, on October 19, 2023 . A replay of the call will be available through October 28, 2023 .
For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom.
KeyCorp
Third Quarter 2023
Financial Supplement
Basis of Presentation
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).
Annualized Data
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.
Taxable Equivalent
Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt municipal securities, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to results of peers.
Earnings Per Share Equivalent
Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 923
$ 986
$ 1,203
Noninterest income
643
609
683
Total revenue (TE)
1,566
1,595
1,886
Provision for credit losses
81
167
109
Noninterest expense
1,110
1,076
1,106
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
302
286
540
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
1
2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
303
287
542
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
266
250
513
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
1
2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
267
251
515
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .29
$ .27
$ .55
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.29
.27
.55
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution
.29
.27
.55
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)
.29
.27
.55
Cash dividends declared
.205
.205
.195
Book value at period end
11.65
12.18
11.62
Tangible book value at period end
8.65
9.16
8.56
Market price at period end
10.76
9.24
16.02
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
.62 %
.58 %
1.14 %
Return on average common equity
9.31
8.42
16.33
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
12.40
11.04
21.19
Net interest margin (TE)
2.01
2.12
2.74
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
70.3
66.8
58.0
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
.62 %
.58 %
1.14 %
Return on average common equity
9.35
8.45
16.39
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
12.45
11.09
21.28
Net interest margin (TE)
2.01
2.12
2.73
Loan to deposit (c)
80.8
83.0
81.3
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
7.1 %
7.1 %
7.0 %
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
5.8
5.8
5.7
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
4.4
4.5
4.3
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
9.8
9.3
9.1
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
11.4
10.8
10.7
Total risk-based capital (d)
13.8
13.1
12.7
Leverage (d)
8.9
8.7
8.9
Asset quality - from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 71
$ 52
$ 43
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.24 %
.17 %
.15 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,488
$ 1,480
$ 1,144
Allowance for credit losses
1,778
1,771
1,338
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.29 %
1.24 %
.98 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.54
1.49
1.15
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
327
343
293
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
391
411
343
Nonperforming loans at period-end
$ 455
$ 431
$ 390
Nonperforming assets at period-end
471
462
419
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.39 %
.36 %
.34 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.41
.39
.36
Trust assets
Assets under management
$ 52,516
$ 53,952
$ 47,846
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,666
17,754
17,907
Branches
959
965
976
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$ 8
$ 8
$ 7
Financial Highlights (continued)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Nine months ended
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 3,015
$ 3,327
Noninterest income
1,860
2,047
Total revenue (TE)
4,875
5,374
Provision for credit losses
387
237
Noninterest expense
3,362
3,254
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
899
1,517
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
3
6
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
902
1,523
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
791
1,437
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
3
6
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
794
1,443
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .85
$ 1.55
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.86
1.56
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution
.85
1.54
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution
-
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)
.85
1.55
Cash dividends paid
.62
.59
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
.62 %
1.10 %
Return on average common equity
9.18
14.48
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
12.17
18.41
Net interest margin (TE)
2.20
2.60
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
68.4
59.9
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
.62 %
1.10 %
Return on average common equity
9.22
14.54
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
12.22
18.49
Net interest margin (TE)
2.20
2.60
Asset quality - from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 168
$ 120
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.19 %
.15 %
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,880
17,477
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
23
20
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(d)
September 30, 2023, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 13,356
$ 13,844
$ 13,290
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,816
2,826
2,856
Preferred Stock (b)
2,446
2,446
2,446
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 8,094
$ 8,572
$ 7,988
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 187,851
$ 195,037
$ 190,051
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,816
2,826
2,856
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 185,035
$ 192,211
$ 187,195
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
4.37 %
4.46 %
4.27 %
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 915
$ 978
$ 1,196
$ 2,992
$ 3,307
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
8
8
7
23
20
Noninterest income
643
609
683
1,860
2,047
Less: Noninterest expense
1,110
1,076
1,106
3,362
3,254
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 456
$ 519
$ 780
$ 1,513
$ 2,120
Average tangible common equity
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 13,831
$ 14,412
$ 14,614
$ 14,020
$ 15,256
Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)
2,821
2,831
2,863
2,831
2,835
Preferred stock (average)
2,500
2,500
2,148
2,500
1,984
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 8,510
$ 9,081
$ 9,603
$ 8,689
$ 10,437
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 266
$ 250
$ 513
$ 791
$ 1,437
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
8,510
9,081
9,603
8,689
10,437
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
12.40 %
11.04 %
21.19 %
12.17 %
18.41 %
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 267
$ 251
$ 515
$ 794
$ 1,443
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
8,510
9,081
9,603
8,689
10,437
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
12.45 %
11.09 %
21.28 %
12.22 %
18.49 %
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Cash efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 1,110
$ 1,076
$ 1,106
$ 3,362
$ 3,254
Less: Intangible asset amortization
9
10
12
29
35
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 1,101
$ 1,066
$ 1,094
$ 3,333
$ 3,219
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 915
$ 978
$ 1,196
$ 2,992
$ 3,307
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
8
8
7
23
20
Noninterest income
643
609
683
1,860
2,047
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 1,566
$ 1,595
$ 1,886
$ 4,875
$ 5,374
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
70.3 %
66.8 %
58.0 %
68.4 %
59.9 %
(a)
For the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $2 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
(b)
Net of capital surplus.
(c)
For the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, average intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $2 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
Assets
Loans
$ 115,544
$ 119,011
$ 116,191
Loans held for sale
730
1,130
1,048
Securities available for sale
35,839
37,908
40,000
Held-to-maturity securities
8,853
9,189
8,163
Trading account assets
1,325
1,177
1,068
Short-term investments
7,871
8,959
4,896
Other investments
1,356
1,474
1,272
Total earning assets
171,518
178,848
172,638
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,488)
(1,480)
(1,144)
Cash and due from banks
766
758
717
Premises and equipment
649
652
629
Goodwill
2,752
2,752
2,752
Other intangible assets
65
75
106
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,381
4,378
4,351
Accrued income and other assets
8,843
8,668
9,535
Discontinued assets
365
386
467
Total assets
$ 187,851
$ 195,037
$ 190,051
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 112,581
$ 111,766
$ 97,875
Noninterest-bearing deposits
31,710
33,366
46,980
Total deposits
144,291
145,132
144,855
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
43
1,702
4,224
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
3,470
6,949
4,576
Accrued expense and other liabilities
|
5,388
5,339
4,849
Long-term debt
21,303
22,071
18,257
Total liabilities
174,495
181,193
176,761
Equity
Preferred stock
2,500
2,500
2,500
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
6,254
6,231
6,257
Retained earnings
15,835
15,759
15,450
Treasury stock, at cost
(5,851)
(5,859)
(5,917)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,639)
(6,044)
(6,257)
Key shareholders' equity
13,356
13,844
13,290
Total liabilities and equity
$ 187,851
$ 195,037
$ 190,051
Common shares outstanding (000)
936,161
935,733
932,938
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Interest income
Loans
$ 1,593
$ 1,576
$ 1,134
$ 4,645
$ 2,894
Loans held for sale
19
17
14
49
36
Securities available for sale
192
194
196
580
557
Held-to-maturity securities
79
81
55
234
149
Trading account assets
15
15
8
42
21
Short-term investments
123
111
32
276
49
Other investments
22
16
5
51
11
Total interest income
2,043
2,010
1,444
5,877
3,717
Interest expense
Deposits
687
531
59
1568
93
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
9
48
19
79
25
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
81
104
24
263
36
Long-term debt
351
349
146
975
256
Total interest expense
1,128
1,032
248
2,885
410
Net interest income
915
978
1,196
2,992
3,307
Provision for credit losses
81
167
109
387
237
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
834
811
1,087
2,605
3,070
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
130
126
127
384
400
Investment banking and debt placement fees
141
120
154
406
466
Cards and payments income
90
85
91
256
256
Service charges on deposit accounts
69
69
92
205
279
Corporate services income
73
86
96
235
283
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
46
50
44
142
125
Corporate-owned life insurance income
35
32
33
96
99
Consumer mortgage income
15
14
14
40
49
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
22
23
19
70
79
Other income
22
4
13
26
11
Total noninterest income
643
609
683
1,860
2,047
Noninterest expense
Personnel
663
622
655
1,986
1,892
Net occupancy
67
65
72
202
223
Computer processing
89
95
77
276
232
Business services and professional fees
38
41
47
124
152
Equipment
20
22
23
64
72
Operating lease expense
18
21
24
59
79
Marketing
28
29
30
78
92
Other expense
187
181
178
573
512
Total noninterest expense
1,110
1,076
1,106
3,362
3,254
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
367
344
664
1,103
1,863
Income taxes
65
58
124
204
346
Income (loss) from continuing operations
302
286
540
899
1,517
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
1
2
3
6
Net income (loss)
303
287
542
902
1,523
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 303
$ 287
$ 542
$ 902
1,523
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 266
$ 250
$ 513
$ 791
$ 1,437
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
267
251
515
794
$ 1,443
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .29
$ .27
$ .55
$ .85
$ 1.55
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.29
.27
.55
.86
1.56
Per common share - assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .29
$ .27
$ .55
$ .85
$ 1.54
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.29
.27
.55
.85
1.55
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ .205
$ .205
$ .195
$ .615
$ .585
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
927,131
926,741
924,594
927,019
924,085
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
4,613
3,713
7,861
5,213
8,679
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)
931,744
930,454
932,455
932,232
932,764
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Third Quarter 2023
Second Quarter 2023
Third Quarter 2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 59,187
$ 886
5.94 %
$ 61,426
$ 881
5.76 %
$ 56,151
$ 578
4.09 %
Real estate - commercial mortgage
15,844
238
5.97
16,226
235
5.80
16,002
168
4.18
Real estate - construction
2,820
48
6.77
2,641
44
6.64
2,306
27
4.58
Commercial lease financing
3,707
30
3.25
3,756
29
3.07
3,892
25
2.58
Total commercial loans
81,558
1,202
5.85
84,049
1,189
5.67
78,351
798
4.05
Real estate - residential mortgage
21,459
176
3.28
21,659
176
3.25
20,256
152
3.00
Home equity loans
7,418
110
5.87
7,620
109
5.75
8,024
91
4.51
Consumer direct loans
6,169
77
4.96
6,323
77
4.89
6,766
72
4.25
Credit cards
991
35
14.16
984
33
13.49
969
28
11.63
Consumer indirect loans
32
1
3.77
37
-
-
52
-
-
Total consumer loans
36,069
399
4.40
36,623
395
4.33
36,067
343
3.80
Total loans
117,627
1,601
5.41
120,672
1,584
5.26
114,418
1,141
3.97
Loans held for sale
1,356
19
5.73
1,087
17
6.16
1,102
14
5.22
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
37,271
192
1.76
38,899
194
1.74
42,271
196
1.69
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
9,020
79
3.50
9,371
81
3.47
7,933
55
2.79
Trading account assets
1,203
15
4.97
1,244
15
4.64
841
8
3.65
Short-term investments
8,416
123
5.79
7,798
111
5.73
3,043
32
4.13
Other investments (e)
1,395
22
6.35
1,566
16
4.03
1054
5
1.78
Total earning assets
176,288
2,051
4.47
180,637
2,018
4.34
170,662
1,451
3.30
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,477)
(1,379)
(1,099)
Accrued income and other assets
17,530
17,202
18,629
Discontinued assets
374
394
478
Total assets
$ 192,715
$ 196,854
$ 188,670
Liabilities
Money market deposits
$ 35,243
$ 213
2.40 %
$ 32,419
$ 123
1.53 %
$ 35,379
$ 8
.10 %
Demand deposits
55,837
315
2.24
53,569
256
1.91
47,671
42
.35
Savings deposits
5,966
1
.05
6,592
1
.04
7,904
-
.01
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
5,446
55
4.01
3,851
33
3.48
1,347
2
.47
Other time deposits
9,636
103
4.25
11,365
118
4.17
2,713
7
.97
Total interest-bearing deposits
112,128
687
2.43
107,796
531
1.98
95,014
59
.25
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
710
9
5.04
3,767
48
5.07
3,562
19
2.10
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
5,819
81
5.54
7,982
104
5.22
3,725
24
2.53
Long-term debt (f), (g)
21,584
351
6.50
22,284
349
6.26
17,704
146
3.32
Total interest-bearing liabilities
140,241
1,128
3.20
141,829
1,032
2.91
120,005
248
.82
Noninterest-bearing deposits
32,697
35,107
49,215
Accrued expense and other liabilities
5,572
5,112
4,358
Discontinued liabilities (g)
374
394
478
Total liabilities
$ 178,884
$ 182,442
$ 174,056
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 13,831
$ 14,412
$ 14,614
Noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
Total equity
13,831
14,412
14,614
Total liabilities and equity
$ 192,715
$ 196,854
$ 188,670
Interest rate spread (TE)
1.27 %
1.43 %
2.48 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 923
2.01 %
$ 986
2.12 %
$ 1,203
2.74 %
TE adjustment (b)
8
8
7
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 915
$ 978
$ 1,196
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $202 million, $194 million, and $162 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 60,294
$ 2,574
5.71 %
$ 53,878
$ 1,437
3.57 %
Real estate - commercial mortgage
16,178
697
5.76
15,278
425
3.72
Real estate - construction
2,663
131
6.58
2,154
64
3.95
Commercial lease financing
3,749
86
3.06
3,883
72
2.48
Total commercial loans
82,884
3,488
5.63
75,193
1,998
3.55
Real estate - residential mortgage
21,534
524
3.25
18,331
395
2.87
Home equity loans
7,621
325
5.71
8,191
244
3.98
Consumer direct loans
6,309
229
4.86
6,414
201
4.20
Credit cards
986
101
13.68
948
76
10.75
Consumer indirect loans
37
1
1.54
67
-
-
Total consumer loans
36,487
1,180
4.32
33,951
916
3.60
Total loans
119,371
4,668
5.23
109,144
2,914
3.57
Loans held for sale
1,118
49
5.90
1,230
36
3.94
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
38,440
580
1.74
43,396
557
1.60
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
9,108
234
3.43
7,473
149
2.66
Trading account assets
1150
42
4.82
846
21
3.28
Short-term investments
6,600
276
5.59
4,636
49
1.42
Other investments (e)
1,423
51
4.78
836
11
1.80
Total earning assets
177,210
5,900
4.30
167,561
3,737
2.92
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,398)
(1,087)
Accrued income and other assets
17,411
18,315
Discontinued assets
395
507
Total assets
$ 193,618
$ 185,296
Liabilities
Money market deposits
$ 33,829
$ 414
1.64 %
$ 36,318
$ 17
.06 %
Other demand deposits
53,951
754
1.87
49,314
62
.17
Savings deposits
6,630
2
.04
7,799
1
.01
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
3,907
104
3.56
1,490
5
.45
Other time deposits
9,708
294
4.04
2,263
8
.48
Total interest-bearing deposits
108,025
1,568
1.94
97,184
93
.13
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
2,183
79
4.84
2,226
25
1.51
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
6,797
263
5.17
2,135
36
2.24
Long-term debt (f), (g)
21,341
975
6.09
13,757
256
2.49
Total interest-bearing liabilities
138,346
2,885
2.79
115,302
410
.48
Noninterest-bearing deposits
35,691
50,082
Accrued expense and other liabilities
5,166
4,149
Discontinued liabilities (g)
395
507
Total liabilities
$ 179,598
$ 170,040
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 14,020
$ 15,256
Noncontrolling interests
-
-
Total equity
14,020
15,256
Total liabilities and equity
$ 193,618
$ 185,296
Interest rate spread (TE)
1.52 %
2.45 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 3,015
2.20 %
$ 3,327
2.60 %
TE adjustment (b)
23
20
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 2,992
$ 3,307
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $192 million and $152 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Personnel (a)
$ 663
$ 622
$ 655
$ 1,986
$ 1,892
Net occupancy
67
65
72
202
223
Computer processing
89
95
77
276
232
Business services and professional fees
38
41
47
124
152
Equipment
20
22
23
64
72
Operating lease expense
18
21
24
59
79
Marketing
28
29
30
78
92
Other expense
187
181
178
573
512
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,110
$ 1,076
$ 1,106
$ 3,362
$ 3,254
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
17,666
17,754
17,907
17,880
17,477
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Salaries and contract labor
$ 415
$ 416
$ 388
$ 1,250
$ 1,093
Incentive and stock-based compensation
141
93
176
386
522
Employee benefits
106
103
89
308
269
Severance
1
10
2
42
8
Total personnel expense
$ 663
$ 622
$ 655
$ 1,986
$ 1,892
Loan Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 9/30/2023 vs.
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 57,606
$ 60,059
$ 56,971
(4.1) %
1.1 %
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
15,549
16,048
16,400
(3.1)
(5.2)
Construction
2,982
2,646
2,349
12.7
26.9
Total commercial real estate loans
18,531
18,694
18,749
(.9)
(1.2)
Commercial lease financing (b)
3,681
3,801
3,877
(3.2)
(5.1)
Total commercial loans
79,818
82,554
79,597
(3.3)
.3
Residential - prime loans:
Real estate - residential mortgage
21,309
21,637
20,838
(1.5)
2.3
Home equity loans
7,324
7,529
7,926
(2.7)
(7.6)
Total residential - prime loans
28,633
29,166
28,764
(1.8)
(.5)
Consumer direct loans
6,074
6,257
6,803
(2.9)
(10.7)
Credit cards
988
1,001
977
(1.3)
1.1
Consumer indirect loans
31
33
50
(6.1)
(38.0)
Total consumer loans
35,726
36,457
36,594
(2.0)
(2.4)
Total loans (c), (d)
$ 115,544
$ 119,011
$ 116,191
(2.9) %
(.6) %
(a)
Loan balances include $207 million, $200 million, and $166 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(b)
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $4 million, $5 million, and $10 million at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
Total loans exclude loans of $360 million at September 30, 2023, $381 million at June 30, 2023, and $467 million at September 30, 2022, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
(d)
Accrued interest of $520 million, $500 million, and $274 million at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 9/30/2023 vs.
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
Commercial and industrial
$ 47
$ 221
$ 292
(78.7) %
(83.9) %
Real estate - commercial mortgage
571
829
693
(31.1)
(17.6)
Commercial lease financing
-
13
2
(100.0)
(100.0)
Real estate - residential mortgage
112
67
61
67.2
83.6
Total loans held for sale
$ 730
$ 1,130
$ 1,048
(35.4) %
(30.3) %
N/M = Not Meaningful
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(Dollars in millions)
3Q23
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
Balance at beginning of period
$ 1,130
$ 1,211
$ 963
$ 1,048
$ 1,306
New originations
3,035
1,798
1,779
3,158
2,157
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
(94)
(52)
(13)
(48)
-
Loan sales
(3,312)
(1,798)
(1,518)
(3,124)
(2,446)
Loan draws (payments), net
(29)
(28)
-
(71)
26
Valuation and other adjustments
-
(1)
-
-
5
Balance at end of period
$ 730
$ 1,130
$ 1,211
$ 963
$ 1,048
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Average loans outstanding
$ 117,627
$ 120,672
$ 114,418
$ 119,371
$ 109,144
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
1,480
1,380
1,099
1,337
1,061
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
62
42
49
139
118
Real estate - commercial mortgage
1
9
3
15
10
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
-
Total commercial real estate loans
1
9
3
15
10
Commercial lease financing
-
1
-
-
2
Total commercial loans
63
52
52
154
130
Real estate - residential mortgage
-
1
1
1
(2)
Home equity loans
1
2
-
4
1
Consumer direct loans
14
11
8
36
25
Credit cards
9
9
7
27
22
Consumer indirect loans
-
1
-
1
2
Total consumer loans
24
24
16
69
48
Total loans charged off
87
76
68
223
178
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
10
15
13
33
32
Real estate - commercial mortgage
-
1
2
1
4
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
1
Total commercial real estate loans
-
1
2
1
5
Commercial lease financing
1
2
1
4
2
Total commercial loans
11
18
16
38
39
Real estate - residential mortgage
1
1
1
3
2
Home equity loans
1
1
1
3
3
Consumer direct loans
2
2
4
6
7
Credit cards
1
2
2
4
5
Consumer indirect loans
-
-
1
1
2
Total consumer loans
5
6
9
17
19
Total recoveries
16
24
25
55
58
Net loan charge-offs
(71)
(52)
(43)
(168)
(120)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
79
152
88
319
203
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$ 1,488
$ 1,480
$ 1,144
$ 1,488
$ 1,144
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
$ 291
$ 276
$ 173
$ 225
$ 160
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
2
15
21
68
34
Other
(3)
-
-
(3)
-
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)
$ 290
$ 291
$ 194
$ 290
$ 194
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$ 1,778
$ 1,771
$ 1,338
$ 1,778
$ 1,338
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.24 %
.17 %
.15 %
.19 %
.15 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.29
1.24
.98
1.29
.98
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.54
1.49
1.15
1.54
1.15
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
327
343
293
327
293
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
391
411
343
391
343
Discontinued operations - education lending business:
Loans charged off
$ -
$ 2
$ 1
$ 3
$ 4
Recoveries
-
1
1
1
2
Net loan charge-offs
$ -
$ (1)
$ -
$ (2)
$ (2)
(a)
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
3Q23
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
Net loan charge-offs
$ 71
$ 52
$ 45
$ 41
$ 43
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.24 %
.17 %
.15 %
.14 %
.15 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,488
$ 1,480
$ 1,380
$ 1,337
$ 1,144
Allowance for credit losses (a)
1,778
1,771
1,656
1,562
1,338
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.29 %
1.24 %
1.15 %
1.12 %
.98 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.54
1.49
1.38
1.31
1.15
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
327
343
332
346
293
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
391
411
398
404
343
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 455
$ 431
$ 416
$ 387
$ 390
Nonperforming assets at period end
471
462
447
420
419
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.39 %
.36 %
.35 %
.32 %
.34 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.41
.39
.37
.35
.36
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Commercial and industrial
$ 214
$ 188
$ 170
$ 174
$ 169
Real estate - commercial mortgage
63
65
59
21
34
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
-
Total commercial real estate loans
63
65
59
21
34
Commercial lease financing
1
1
1
1
2
Total commercial loans
278
254
230
196
205
Real estate - residential mortgage
72
73
75
77
66
Home equity loans
97
97
104
107
112
Consumer direct loans
3
3
3
3
3
Credit cards
4
3
3
3
3
Consumer indirect loans
1
1
1
1
1
Total consumer loans
177
177
186
191
185
Total nonperforming loans (a)
455
431
416
387
390
OREO
16
15
13
13
12
Nonperforming loans held for sale
-
16
18
20
17
Other nonperforming assets
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 471
$ 462
$ 447
$ 420
$ 419
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
52
73
55
60
47
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
178
139
164
180
187
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business
2
2
3
3
3
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.39 %
.36 %
.35 %
.32 %
.34 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.41
.39
.37
.35
.36
(a)
On January 1, 2023, Key adopted ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. In connection with the adoption of this guidance, nonperforming loans for periods after January 1, 2023, include certain loans which were modified for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Amounts prior to January 1, 2023, include nonperforming troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), for which accounting guidance was eliminated upon adoption of ASU 2022-02.
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
3Q23
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
Balance at beginning of period
$ 431
$ 416
$ 387
$ 390
$ 429
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
159
169
143
113
80
Charge-offs
(87)
(76)
(60)
(67)
(68)
Loans sold
(4)
(23)
(2)
(4)
(3)
Payments
(25)
(20)
(31)
(22)
(29)
Transfers to OREO
(3)
(2)
(2)
(1)
(1)
Loans returned to accrual status
(16)
(33)
(19)
(22)
(18)
Balance at end of period
$ 455
$ 431
$ 416
$ 387
$ 390
Line of Business Results
(Dollars in millions)
Change 3Q23 vs.
3Q23
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Consumer Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 791
$ 803
$ 840
$ 860
$ 877
(1.5) %
(9.8) %
Provision for credit losses
14
32
60
105
37
(56.3)
(62.2)
Noninterest expense
677
663
663
705
675
2.1
.3
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
76
82
89
38
125
(7.3)
(39.2)
Average loans and leases
42,250
42,934
43,086
43,149
42,568
(1.6)
(.7)
Average deposits
83,863
82,498
84,637
87,370
90,170
1.7
(7.0)
Net loan charge-offs
36
32
24
21
17
12.5
111.8
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.34 %
.30 %
.23 %
.19 %
.16 %
13.3
112.5
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 190
$ 193
$ 196
$ 202
$ 195
(1.6)
(2.6)
Return on average allocated equity
8.48 %
9.04 %
9.87 %
4.51 %
14.26 %
(6.2)
(40.5)
Commercial Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 790
$ 805
$ 844
$ 894
$ 878
(1.9) %
(10.0) %
Provision for credit losses
68
134
80
165
74
(49.3)
(8.1)
Noninterest expense
431
405
442
459
451
6.4
(4.4)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
226
214
255
225
287
5.6
(21.3)
Average loans and leases
74,951
77,277
76,306
74,100
71,464
(3.0)
4.9
Average loans held for sale
1,268
1,014
876
1,377
1,036
25.0
22.4
Average deposits
54,896
51,420
52,219
54,385
52,272
6.8
5.0
Net loan charge-offs
35
20
21
25
27
75.0
29.6
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
0.19 %
.10 %
.11 %
.13 %
.15 %
90.0
26.7
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 281
$ 269
$ 251
$ 218
$ 224
4.5
25.4
Return on average allocated equity
8.64 %
8.17 %
10.04 %
9.36 %
12.29 %
5.8
(29.7)
TE = Taxable Equivalent
