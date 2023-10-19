Genuine Parts Company Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Full-Year Outlook

Sales of $5.8 billion, Up 2.6%

Diluted EPS of $2.49, Up 13.2%, or Up 11.7% from Adjusted Diluted EPS in 2022

Updates 2023 Outlook: Reaffirms Revenue Growth of 4% to 6% Updates Diluted EPS to $9.20 to $9.30 from $9.15 to $9.30 Reaffirms Cash from Operations of $1.3 Billion to $1.4 Billion



"Our third quarter performance was highlighted by double digit earnings growth, driven by benefits from the mix and geographic diversity of our businesses as well continued progress on our strategic initiatives," said Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Through our One GPC approach, we are simplifying our business while driving productivity and efficiency across our operations. We would like to thank our teams around the world for their continued dedication to serving our customers and delivering solid quarterly results."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Sales were $5.8 billion, a 2.6% increase compared to $5.7 billion in the same period of the prior year. The growth in sales is attributable to a 0.5% increase in comparable sales, a 1.7% benefit from acquisitions and a 0.4% net favorable impact of foreign currency and other. The third quarter of 2023 had one less selling day in the U.S. compared to the third quarter of 2022, which negatively impacted third quarter sales growth by approximately 1.2%.

Net income was $351 million, an increase of 12.4% compared to net income of $312 million in the prior year. Diluted EPS was $2.49, an increase of 13.2% compared to $2.20 in the prior year period.

Net income of $351 million compares to adjusted net income of $317 million for the same three-month period of the prior year, an increase of 10.7%. On a per share diluted basis, net income was $2.49, an increase of 11.7% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.23 last year. Refer to the reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share for more information.

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Highlights

Automotive Parts Group ("Automotive")

Global Automotive sales were $3.6 billion, up 3.9% from the same period in 2022, with a 0.6% increase in comparable sales, 2.4% benefit from acquisitions and a net 0.9% favorable impact of foreign currency and other. Segment profit of $322 million increased 4.1%, with segment profit margin of 8.9%, flat compared to last year. The third quarter of 2023 had one less selling day in the U.S. compared to the third quarter of 2022, which negatively impacted third quarter Global Automotive sales growth by approximately 1.0%.

Industrial Parts Group ("Industrial")

Industrial sales were $2.2 billion, up 0.6% from the same period in 2022, reflecting a 0.3% increase in comparable sales and a 0.6% benefit from acquisitions, slightly offset by a 0.3% unfavorable impact of foreign currency. Segment profit of $283 million increased 16.6%, with segment profit margin of 12.9% up 180 basis points from the same period of the prior year. The third quarter of 2023 had one less selling day in the U.S. compared to the third quarter of 2022, which negatively impacted third quarter Industrial sales growth by approximately 1.6%.

"While our Industrial and international Automotive businesses performed well during the third quarter, the results for our U.S. Automotive business were below our expectations and negatively impacted by one less selling day," said Will Stengel, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our third quarter results reflect continued improvement in segment margins, driven by strong team operating discipline despite the slower growth environment."

Nine Months 2023 Results

Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $17.5 billion, up 5.6% from the same period in 2022. Net income for the nine months was $1.0 billion, or $7.08 per diluted share, an increase of 8.4% compared to $6.53 per diluted share in 2022. Net income of $1.0 billion, or $7.08 per diluted share, compares to adjusted net income of $896 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $6.29, in 2022, an increase of 12.6%.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The company generated cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion for the first nine months of 2023. We used $473 million in cash for investing activities, including $350 million for capital expenditures and $211 million for acquisitions, net of $80 million in proceeds from the sale of our remaining investment in S.P. Richards and other investments. We also used $599 million in cash for financing activities, including $393 million for quarterly dividends paid to shareholders and $172 million for stock repurchases. Free cash flow was $733 million for the first nine months of 2023. Refer to the reconciliation of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for more information.

The company ended the quarter with $2 .2 billion in total liquidity, consisting of $1.5 billion availability on the revolving credit facility and $655 million in cash and cash equivalents.

2023 Outlook

The company is updating full-year 2023 guidance previously provided in its earnings release on July 20, 2023 . The company considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook, geopolitical conflicts and the potential impact on results in updating its guidance, which is outlined in the table below.





For the Year Ending December 31, 2023



Previous Outlook

Updated Outlook Total sales growth

4% to 6%

4% to 6% Automotive sales growth

4% to 6%

4% to 6% Industrial sales growth

4% to 6%

4% to 6% Diluted earnings per share

$9.15 to $9.30

$9.20 to $9.30 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$9.15 to $9.30

$9.20 to $9.30 Effective tax rate

Approximately 25%

24.5% to 25.0% Net cash provided by operating activities

$1.3 billion to $1.4 billion

$1.3 billion to $1.4 billion Free cash flow

$900 million to $1.0 billion

$900 million to $1.0 billion

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States ("U.S.") generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These items include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. We believe that the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of our core operations. We considered these metrics useful to investors because they provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of our ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful and enhance the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with our core operations. We do not, nor do we suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures as superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure following the financial statements below. We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.

Comparable Sales

Comparable sales is a key metric that refers to period-over-period comparisons of our sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, foreign currency and other. We consider this metric useful to investors because it provides greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the our core ongoing operations. This is a metric that is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry, although our calculation of the metric may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate this metric in the same manner.

Conference Call

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal . The company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 58,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this release, as well as in other materials we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), release to the public, or make available on our website, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our view of business and economic trends for the remainder of the year, our expectations regarding our ability to capitalize on these business and economic trends and to execute our strategic priorities, and the updated full-year 2023 financial guidance provided above. Senior officers may also make verbal statements to analysts, investors, the media and others that are forward-looking.

We caution you that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors. Such factors may include, among other things, changes in general economic conditions, including unemployment, inflation (including the impact of tariffs) or deflation, financial institution disruptions and geopolitical conflicts such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Gaza strip; volatility in oil prices; significant cost increases, such as rising fuel and freight expenses; public health emergencies, including the effects on the financial health of our business partners and customers, on supply chains and our suppliers, on vehicle miles driven as well as other metrics that affect our business, and on access to capital and liquidity provided by the financial and capital markets; our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our operations and to realize the anticipated synergies and benefits; our ability to successfully implement our business initiatives in our two business segments; slowing demand for our products; the ability to maintain favorable supplier arrangements and relationships; changes in national and international legislation or government regulations or policies, including changes to import tariffs, environmental and social policy, infrastructure programs and privacy legislation, and their impact to us, our suppliers and customers; changes in tax policies; volatile exchange rates; our ability to successfully attract and retain employees in the current labor market; uncertain credit markets and other macroeconomic conditions; competitive product, service and pricing pressures; failure or weakness in our disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, including as a result of the work from home environment; the uncertainties and costs of litigation; disruptions caused by a failure or breach of our information systems, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 and from time to time in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales

$ 5,824,602

$ 5,675,274

$ 17,504,726

$ 16,572,323 Cost of goods sold

3,715,361

3,695,607

11,247,341

10,805,910 Gross profit

2,109,241

1,979,667

6,257,385

5,766,413 Operating expenses:















Selling, administrative and other expenses

1,551,799

1,458,418

4,644,696

4,226,412 Depreciation and amortization

83,860

86,563

261,948

259,822 Provision for doubtful accounts

8,417

6,146

22,378

13,539 Total operating expenses

1,644,076

1,551,127

4,929,022

4,499,773 Non-operating expense (income):















Interest expense, net

15,827

18,220

49,146

58,318 Other

(15,722)

(7,616)

(44,338)

(26,897) Total non-operating expense (income)

105

10,604

4,808

31,421 Income before income taxes

465,060

417,936

1,323,555

1,235,219 Income taxes

113,862

105,578

323,906

304,494 Net income

$ 351,198

$ 312,358

$ 999,649

$ 930,725 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.9500

$ 0.8950

$ 2.8500

$ 2.6850 Basic earnings per share

$ 2.50

$ 2.21

$ 7.11

$ 6.57 Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.49

$ 2.20

$ 7.08

$ 6.53

















Weighted average common shares outstanding

140,335

141,336

140,569

141,609 Dilutive effect of stock options and non-vested restricted stock awards

599

773

716

819 Weighted average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution

140,934

142,109

141,285

142,428

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales:















Automotive

$ 3,626,943

$ 3,490,462

$ 10,787,769

$ 10,233,577 Industrial

2,197,659

2,184,812

6,716,957

6,338,746 Total net sales

$ 5,824,602

$ 5,675,274

$ 17,504,726

$ 16,572,323 Segment profit:















Automotive

$ 322,004

$ 309,349

$ 915,771

$ 896,475 Industrial

282,807

242,505

828,166

656,330 Total segment profit

604,811

551,854

1,743,937

1,552,805 Interest expense, net

(15,827)

(18,220)

(49,146)

(58,318) Intangible asset amortization

(33,667)

(39,416)

(113,414)

(118,740) Corporate expense

(90,257)

(72,820)

(257,822)

(187,883) Other unallocated income, net (1)

-

(3,462)

-

47,355 Income before income taxes

$ 465,060

$ 417,936

$ 1,323,555

$ 1,235,219

(1) The following table presents a summary of the other unallocated income, net:





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Other unallocated income, net:















Gain on sale of real estate (2)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 102,803 Gain on insurance proceeds (3)

-

-

-

1,507 Transaction and other costs (4)

-

(3,462)

-

(56,955) Total other unallocated income, net

$ -

$ (3,462)

$ -

$ 47,355





(2) Adjustment reflects a gain on the sale of real estate that had been leased to S.P. Richards. (3) Adjustment reflects insurance recoveries in excess of losses incurred on inventory, property, plant and equipment and other fire-related costs. (4) Adjustment primarily reflects costs associated with the January 3, 2022 acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 654,637

$ 653,463 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts

(2023 - $61,499; 2022 - $53,872)

2,394,787

2,188,868 Merchandise inventories, net

4,482,773

4,441,649 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,497,677

1,532,759 Total current assets

9,029,874

8,816,739 Goodwill

2,637,150

2,588,113 Other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization

1,754,977

1,812,510 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation

(2023 - $1,532,480; 2022 - $1,435,677)

1,513,822

1,326,014 Operating lease assets

1,197,244

1,104,678 Other assets

888,831

847,325 Total assets

$ 17,021,898

$ 16,495,379









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 5,486,379

$ 5,456,550 Current portion of debt

354,017

252,029 Dividends payable

133,254

126,191 Other current liabilities

1,826,709

1,851,340 Total current liabilities

7,800,359

7,686,110 Long-term debt

2,963,448

3,076,794 Operating lease liabilities

919,470

836,019 Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities

198,180

197,879 Deferred tax liabilities

411,350

391,163 Other long-term liabilities

527,816

502,967 Equity:







Preferred stock, par value - $1 per share; authorized -

10,000,000 shares; none issued

-

- Common stock, par value - $1 per share; authorized -

450,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2023 -

140,234,786 shares; 2022 - 140,941,649 shares

140,235

140,941 Additional paid-in capital

163,602

140,324 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,087,262)

(1,032,542) Retained earnings

4,969,538

4,541,640 Total parent equity

4,186,113

3,790,363 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

15,162

14,084 Total equity

4,201,275

3,804,447 Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,021,898

$ 16,495,379

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022 Operating activities:







Net income

$ 999,649

$ 930,725 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

261,948

259,822 Share-based compensation

47,340

27,773 Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation

(6,770)

(3,868) Gain on sale of real estate

-

(102,803) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(219,721)

132,942 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,082,446

1,244,591 Investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(349,858)

(243,998) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

7,339

141,228 Proceeds from sale of investments

80,482

- Acquisitions and other investing activities

(211,392)

(1,554,192) Net cash used in investing activities

(473,429)

(1,656,962) Financing activities:







Proceeds from debt

2,543,882

4,547,511 Payments on debt

(2,544,619)

(3,586,954) Shares issued from employee incentive plans

(23,689)

(15,444) Dividends paid

(393,420)

(369,483) Purchases of stock

(172,347)

(172,727) Other financing activities

(8,826)

(16,869) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(599,019)

386,034 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(8,824)

(59,166) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,174

(85,503) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

653,463

714,701 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 654,637

$ 629,198

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND GAAP

DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER

COMMON SHARE (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income

$ 351,198

$ 312,358

$ 999,649

$ 930,725

















Adjustments:















Gain on sale of real estate (1)

-

-

-

(102,803) Gain on insurance proceeds (2)

-

-

-

(1,507) Transaction and other costs (3)

-

3,462

-

56,955 Total adjustments

-

3,462

-

(47,355) Tax impact of adjustments (4)

-

1,464

-

12,651 Adjusted net income

$ 351,198

$ 317,284

$ 999,649

$ 896,021

The table below represent amounts per common share assuming dilution:





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income

$ 2.49

$ 2.20

$ 7.08

$ 6.53

















Adjustments:















Gain on sale of real estate (1)

-

-

-

(0.72) Gain on insurance proceeds (2)

-

-

-

(0.01) Transaction and other costs (3)

-

0.02

-

0.40 Total adjustments

-

0.02

-

(0.33) Tax impact of adjustments (4)

-

0.01

-

0.09 Adjusted net income

$ 2.49

$ 2.23

$ 7.08

$ 6.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution

140,934

142,109

141,285

142,428

The table below clarifies where the items that have been adjusted above to improve comparability of the financial information

from period to period are presented in the condensed consolidated statements of income.





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Line item:















Cost of goods sold

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 5,000 Selling, administrative and other expenses

-

3,462

-

(50,848) Non-operating income: Other

-

-

-

(1,507) Total adjustments

$ -

$ 3,462

$ -

$ (47,355)





(1) Adjustment reflects a gain on the sale of real estate that had been leased to S.P. Richards. (2) Adjustment reflects insurance recoveries in excess of losses incurred on inventory, property, plant and equipment and other fire-related costs. (3) Adjustment primarily reflects costs associated with the January 3, 2022 acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group. (4) We determine the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by considering the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdictions of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments, including any related valuation allowances. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, we applied the statutory income tax rates to the taxable portion of all of our adjustments, which resulted in a tax impact of $1.5 million and $12.7 million respectively. A portion of our transaction costs included in our non-GAAP adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were not deductible for income tax purposes; therefore, no statutory income tax rate was applied to such costs.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME & NET INCOME MARGIN TO TOTAL SEGMENT

PROFIT & TOTAL SEGMENT MARGIN (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income

$ 351,198

$ 312,358

$ 999,649

$ 930,725 Income taxes

113,862

105,578

323,906

304,494 Income before income taxes

465,060

417,936

1,323,555

1,235,219 Interest expense, net

15,827

18,220

49,146

58,318 Corporate expense

90,257

72,820

257,822

187,883 Intangible asset amortization

33,667

39,416

113,414

118,740 Other unallocated (loss) income, net (1)

-

3,462

-

(47,355) Total segment profit

$ 604,811

$ 551,854

$ 1,743,937

$ 1,552,805

















GAAP net sales

$ 5,824,602

$ 5,675,274

$ 17,504,726

$ 16,572,323 GAAP net income margin (2)

6.0 %

5.5 %

5.7 %

5.6 % Total segment profit margin (3)

10.4 %

9.7 %

10.0 %

9.4 %





(1) Amounts are the same as adjustments included within the adjusted net income table above. (2) Represents GAAP net income as a percentage of GAAP net sales. (3) Represents total segment profit as a percentage of GAAP net sales.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CHANGE IN NET SALES SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP Total

Net Sales Automotive

0.6 %

2.4 %

1.1 %

(0.2) %

3.9 % Industrial

0.3 %

0.6 %

(0.3) %

- %

0.6 % Total Net Sales

0.5 %

1.7 %

0.5 %

(0.1) %

2.6 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP Total

Net Sales Automotive

3.7 %

2.8 %

(1.0) %

(0.1) %

5.4 % Industrial

6.0 %

0.6 %

(0.6) %

- %

6.0 % Total Net Sales

4.6 %

2.0 %

(0.9) %

(0.1) %

5.6 %

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE

CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,082,446

$ 1,244,591 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(349,858)

(243,998) Free Cash Flow

$ 732,588

$ 1,000,593





For the Year Ending December 31, 2023



Previous Outlook

Updated Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities

$1.3 billion to $1.4 billion

$1.3 billion to $1.4 billion Purchases of property, plant and equipment

$375 million to $400 million

$375 million to $400 million Free Cash Flow

$900 million to $1.0 billion

$900 million to $1.0 billion

