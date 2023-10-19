

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.05 billion, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $2.09 billion, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Philip Morris International reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $9.14 billion from $8.03 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.05 Bln. vs. $2.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.61 -Revenue (Q3): $9.14 Bln vs. $8.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.58 - $6.61



