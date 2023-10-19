CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):

Key Financial Data Key Highlights $ in millions for all balance sheet and income statement items 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Stability: Average deposits increased 3% and period-end deposits increased 2% compared to 2Q23; period-end deposits increased 4% compared to 3Q22 Achieved full Category I LCR compliance during the quarter and at quarter-end CET1 capital increased 31 bps sequentially reflecting strong earnings power and balance sheet optimization efforts Strong credit quality metrics; 30-89 day early stage delinquencies of 0.26%, and NPA ratio of 0.51%, both improved compared to 2Q23 ACL of 2.11%, an increase of 3 bps from 2Q23, primarily reflecting a change in macroeconomic forecast Profitability: Compared to 2Q23 Revenue decreased 1%, PPNR(a) increased 1%, and net income increased 10% Efficiency ratio(a) of 55% improved 120 bps Adjusted ROTCE ex. AOCI(a) of 15.9% increased 50 basis points Growth: Generated consumer household growth of 2.3% compared to 3Q22 Continued to add new quality commercial relationships Income Statement Data Net income available to common shareholders $623 $562 $631 Net interest income (U.S. GAAP) 1,438 1,457 1,498 Net interest income (FTE)(a) 1,445 1,463 1,502 Noninterest income 715 726 672 Noninterest expense 1,188 1,231 1,167 Per Share Data Earnings per share, basic $0.91 $0.82 $0.91 Earnings per share, diluted 0.91 0.82 0.91 Book value per share 21.19 23.05 21.30 Tangible book value per share(a) 13.76 15.61 13.87 Balance Sheet & Credit Quality Average portfolio loans and leases $121,630 $123,327 $119,644 Average deposits 165,644 160,857 159,469 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,839) (5,166) (5,306) Net charge-off ratio(b) 0.41 % 0.29 % 0.21 % Nonperforming asset ratio(c) 0.51 0.54 0.46 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.17 % 1.25 % Return on average common equity 16.3 13.9 14.9 Return on average tangible common equity(a) 24.7 20.5 21.9 CET1 capital(d)(e) 9.80 9.49 9.14 Net interest margin(a) 2.98 3.10 3.22 Efficiency(a) 55.0 56.2 53.7 Other than the Quarterly Financial Review tables beginning on page 14 of the earnings release, commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Regulation S-K that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income, net interest margin, net interest rate spread, total revenue and the efficiency ratio are provided on an FTE basis.

From Tim Spence, Fifth Third President and CEO:

Our third quarter results were once again strong, as we have continued to navigate the challenging environment well. Our key return and profitability metrics remained resilient despite the market-related headwinds that all banks are facing. We generated strong fee growth compared to the year-ago quarter while maintaining expense discipline. Our credit metrics remained strong, with net charge-offs for the quarter in-line with our expectations. Additionally, early-stage delinquencies and nonperforming loans improved sequentially, reflecting our disciplined approach to client selection.

We reduced our risk-weighted assets and accreted over 30 basis points of CET1 capital. We generated strong deposit outcomes, growing average deposits 4% compared to the year-ago quarter while the industry continued to shrink. As a result, we achieved our goal of full LCR compliance for the quarter.

We continue to prudently invest in this environment, adding net new households in consumer and new quality middle market relationships in commercial. While the economic and regulatory environments remain uncertain, Fifth Third has spent nearly a decade focused on positioning the bank to outperform peers through the cycle. We will continue to follow our guiding principles of stability, profitability, and growth - in that order.

Income Statement Highlights ($ in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Condensed Statements of Income Net interest income (NII)(a) $1,445 $1,463 $1,502 (1)% (4)% Provision for credit losses 119 177 158 (33)% (25)% Noninterest income 715 726 672 (2)% 6% Noninterest expense 1,188 1,231 1,167 (3)% 2% Income before income taxes(a) $853 $781 $849 9% - Taxable equivalent adjustment $7 $6 $4 17% 75% Applicable income tax expense 186 174 192 7% (3)% Net income $660 $601 $653 10% 1% Dividends on preferred stock 37 39 22 (5)% 68% Net income available to common shareholders $623 $562 $631 11% (1)% Earnings per share, diluted $0.91 $0.82 $0.91 11% -

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ®: FITB) today reported third quarter 2023 net income of $660 million compared to net income of $601 million in the prior quarter and $653 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income available to common shareholders in the current quarter was $623 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $562 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $631 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s) - 3Q23 (after-tax impact(f); $ in millions, except per share data) Valuation of Visa total return swap (noninterest income) $(8) After-tax impact(f) of certain item(s) $(8) Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s)1 $(0.01) 1Diluted earnings per share impact reflects 687.059 million average diluted shares outstanding

Net Interest Income (FTE; $ in millions)(a) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Interest Income Interest income $2,536 $2,376 $1,764 7% 44% Interest expense 1,091 913 262 19% 316% Net interest income (NII) $1,445 $1,463 $1,502 (1)% (4)% Average Yield/Rate Analysis bps Change Yield on interest-earning assets 5.23% 5.04% 3.78% 19 145 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 3.10% 2.72% 0.87% 38 223 Ratios Net interest rate spread 2.13% 2.32% 2.91% (19) (78) Net interest margin (NIM) 2.98% 3.10% 3.22% (12) (24)

Balance sheet actions continued to reflect a defensive positioning given the uncertain economic and regulatory environments. NII decreased $18 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter. Actions undertaken during the quarter include reducing risk-weighted assets, issuing long-term debt, securitizing an automobile loan portfolio, and continued strategies to generate core deposit growth, which resulted in a strong liquidity position. The costs associated with the deposit growth were partially offset by improved loan yields from higher market rates and the impact of day count. Compared to the prior quarter, NIM decreased 12 bps, primarily reflecting the aforementioned deposit dynamics and the impact of day count, partially offset by higher loan yields. NIM results continue to be impacted by the decision to carry additional liquidity, with the combination of cash and due from banks and other short-term investments reaching approximately $22 billion at quarter-end.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, NII decreased $57 million, or 4%, reflecting the impact of the deposit mix shift from demand to interest-bearing accounts and continued deposit repricing dynamics, partially offset by higher loan yields. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NIM decreased 24 bps, reflecting the aforementioned deposit dynamics and the decision to carry additional liquidity, partially offset by higher loan yields and higher investment portfolio yields.

Noninterest Income ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits $149 $144 $143 3% 4% Commercial banking revenue 154 146 134 5% 15% Mortgage banking net revenue 57 59 69 (3)% (17)% Wealth and asset management revenue 145 143 141 1% 3% Card and processing revenue 104 106 105 (2)% (1)% Leasing business revenue 58 47 60 23% (3)% Other noninterest income 55 74 59 (26)% (7)% Securities (losses) gains, net (7) 7 (38) NM (82)% Securities losses, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights - - (1) NM (100)% Total noninterest income $715 $726 $672 (2)% 6%

Reported noninterest income decreased $11 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter, and increased $43 million, or 6%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below, including securities gains/losses which incorporate mark-to-market impacts from securities associated with non-qualified deferred compensation plans.

Noninterest Income excluding certain items ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended September June September % Change 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Income excluding certain items Noninterest income (U.S. GAAP) $715 $726 $672 Valuation of Visa total return swap 10 30 17 Securities (gains)/losses, net 7 (7) 38 Noninterest income excluding certain items(a) $732 $749 $727 (2)% 1%

Noninterest income excluding certain items decreased $17 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter, and increased $5 million, or 1%, from the year-ago quarter.

Compared to the prior quarter, service charges on deposits increased $5 million, or 3%, reflecting an increase in both commercial treasury management and consumer deposit fees. Commercial banking revenue increased $8 million, or 5%, primarily reflecting higher M&A advisory revenue and institutional brokerage revenue, partially offset by a decrease in client financial risk management revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $2 million, or 3%, primarily reflecting a decrease in origination fees and gains on loan sales, partially offset by a decrease in MSR asset decay. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $2 million, or 1%, primarily driven by higher personal asset management revenue. Card and processing revenue decreased $2 million, or 2%, driven by lower interchange revenue. Leasing business revenue increased $11 million, or 23%, primarily reflecting higher lease remarketing revenue. The decrease in other noninterest income was primarily due to strong equity fund and direct investment income in the prior quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, service charges on deposits increased $6 million, or 4%, reflecting an increase in both commercial treasury management and consumer deposit fees. Commercial banking revenue increased $20 million, or 15%, primarily driven by increased corporate bond fees, loan syndication revenue, and institutional brokerage revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $12 million, or 17%, primarily reflecting lower origination fees and gains on loan sales, as well as an increase in MSR asset decay. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $4 million, or 3%, driven by higher personal asset management revenue. Card and processing revenue decreased $1 million, or 1%, driven by higher rewards partially offset by higher interchange revenue. Leasing business revenue decreased $2 million, or 3%, primarily reflecting lower operating lease revenue.

Noninterest Expense ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits $629 $650 $605 (3)% 4% Net occupancy expense 84 83 74 1% 14% Technology and communications 115 114 106 1% 8% Equipment expense 37 36 36 3% 3% Card and processing expense 21 20 21 5% - Leasing business expense 29 31 33 (6)% (12)% Marketing expense 35 31 35 13% - Other noninterest expense 238 266 257 (11)% (7)% Total noninterest expense $1,188 $1,231 $1,167 (3)% 2%

Reported noninterest expense decreased $43 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter, and increased $21 million, or 2%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of a certain item in the table below.

Noninterest Expense excluding certain item(s) ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Expense excluding certain item(s) Noninterest expense (U.S. GAAP) $1,188 $1,231 $1,167 Restructuring severance expense - (12) - Noninterest expense excluding certain item(s)(a) $1,188 $1,219 $1,167 (3)% 2%

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items decreased $31 million, or 3%, primarily driven by decreases in compensation and benefits expense and other noninterest expense reflecting overall expense discipline, partially offset by higher marketing expense. Noninterest expense in the current quarter included a $5 million benefit related to the impact of non-qualified deferred compensation mark-to-market compared to a $10 million expense in the prior quarter (both of which were largely offset in net securities gains/losses through noninterest income).

Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest expense increased $21 million, or 2%, primarily driven by higher compensation and benefits expense, net occupancy expense, and technology and communications expense related to continued modernization investments, partially offset by lower other noninterest expense. The year-ago quarter included a $7 million benefit to noninterest expense related to the impact of non-qualified deferred compensation mark-to-market (which was largely offset in net securities losses through noninterest income).

Average Interest-Earning Assets ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Average Portfolio Loans and Leases Commercial loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $57,001 $58,137 $56,646 (2)% 1% Commercial mortgage loans 11,216 11,373 10,751 (1)% 4% Commercial construction loans 5,539 5,535 5,557 - - Commercial leases 2,616 2,700 2,792 (3)% (6)% Total commercial loans and leases $76,372 $77,745 $75,746 (2)% 1% Consumer loans: Residential mortgage loans $17,400 $17,517 $17,617 (1)% (1)% Home equity 3,897 3,937 3,956 (1)% (1)% Indirect secured consumer loans 15,787 16,281 16,750 (3)% (6)% Credit card 1,808 1,783 1,756 1% 3% Other consumer loans 6,366 6,064 3,819 5% 67% Total consumer loans $45,258 $45,582 $43,898 (1)% 3% Total average portfolio loans and leases $121,630 $123,327 $119,644 (1)% 2% Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale Commercial loans and leases held for sale $17 $19 $3 (11)% 467% Consumer loans held for sale 619 641 2,253 (3)% (73)% Total average loans and leases held for sale $636 $660 $2,256 (4)% (72)% Total average loans and leases $122,266 $123,987 $121,900 (1)% - Securities (taxable and tax-exempt) $56,994 $57,267 $57,713 - (1)% Other short-term investments 12,956 7,806 5,765 66% 125% Total average interest-earning assets $192,216 $189,060 $185,378 2% 4%

Compared to the prior quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases decreased 1%, reflecting the aforementioned reduction in risk-weighted assets initiative which impacted both commercial and consumer portfolios. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 2%, reflecting a decrease in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan balances. Average consumer portfolio loans decreased 1%, primarily reflecting a decrease in indirect secured consumer loan balances, partially offset by an increase in other consumer loan balances driven by Dividend Finance.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases increased 2%, reflecting an increase in both commercial and consumer portfolios. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases increased 1%, primarily reflecting an increase in commercial mortgage loan balances and C&I loan balances, partially offset by a decrease in commercial lease balances. Average consumer portfolio loans increased 3%, primarily reflecting an increase in other consumer loan balances driven by Dividend Finance, partially offset by a decrease in indirect secured consumer loan balances and residential mortgage loan balances.

Average loans and leases held for sale were $0.6 billion in the current quarter compared to $0.7 billion in the prior quarter and $2.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Average securities (taxable and tax-exempt; amortized cost) of $57 billion in the current quarter were flat compared to the prior quarter and decreased $1 billion, or 1%, compared to the year-ago quarter. Average other short-term investments (including interest-bearing cash) of $13 billion in the current quarter increased $5 billion, or 66%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $7 billion, or 125%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Total period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases of $75 billion decreased 2% compared to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting a decrease in C&I loan balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 1%, primarily reflecting a decrease in C&I loan balances and commercial lease balances, partially offset by an increase in commercial mortgage loan balances. Period-end commercial revolving line utilization was 36%, compared to 35% in the prior quarter and 37% in the year-ago quarter.

Total period-end consumer portfolio loans of $45 billion decreased 1% compared to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting a decrease in indirect secured consumer loan balances and residential mortgage loan balances, partially offset by an increase in other consumer loan balances driven by Dividend Finance. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end consumer portfolio loans increased 2%, primarily driven by an increase in other consumer loan balances driven by Dividend Finance, partially offset by a decrease in indirect secured consumer loans and residential mortgage loan balances.

Total period-end securities (taxable and tax-exempt; amortized cost) of $57 billion in the current quarter were stable compared to the prior quarter and decreased $1 billion, or 2%, compared to the year-ago quarter. Period-end other short-term investments of approximately $19 billion increased $8 billion, or 73%, compared to the prior quarter, and increased $12 billion, or 187%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Average Deposits ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Average Deposits Demand $44,228 $46,520 $59,535 (5)% (26)% Interest checking 53,109 50,472 42,574 5% 25% Savings 20,511 21,675 23,814 (5)% (14)% Money market 32,072 28,913 29,066 11% 10% Foreign office(g) 168 143 206 17% (18)% Total transaction deposits $150,088 $147,723 $155,195 2% (3)% CDs $250,000 or less 9,630 7,759 2,048 24% 370% Total core deposits $159,718 $155,482 $157,243 3% 2% CDs over $250,000 5,926 5,375 2,226 10% 166% Total average deposits $165,644 $160,857 $159,469 3% 4% CDs over $250,000 includes $5.2BN, $4.9BN, and $2.1BN of retail brokered certificates of deposit which are fully covered by FDIC insurance for the three months ended 9/30/23, 6/30/23, and 9/30/22, respectively.

Compared to the prior quarter, total average deposits increased 3%, as increases in money market and interest checking account balances were partially offset by a decrease in demand account balances. Average demand deposits represented 28% of total core deposits in the current quarter, compared to 30% in the prior quarter. Compared to the prior quarter, average consumer segment deposits increased 2%, average commercial segment deposits increased 4%, and average wealth & asset management segment deposits decreased 2% reflecting clients' alternative investment options. Period-end total deposits increased 2% compared to the prior quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average deposits increased 4%, primarily reflecting an increase in interest checking and time deposit balances, partially offset by a decrease in demand account balances. Period-end total deposits increased 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The period end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 74% in the current quarter, compared to 77% in the prior quarter and 75% in the year-ago quarter. Estimated uninsured deposits were approximately $68 billion, or 41% of total deposits, as of quarter end.

Average Wholesale Funding ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Average Wholesale Funding CDs over $250,000 $5,926 $5,375 $2,226 10% 166% Federal funds purchased 181 376 607 (52)% (70)% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 352 361 472 (2)% (25)% FHLB advances 3,726 6,589 6,608 (43)% (44)% Derivative collateral and other secured borrowings 81 79 356 3% (77)% Long-term debt 14,023 12,848 11,796 9% 19% Total average wholesale funding $24,289 $25,628 $22,065 (5)% 10% CDs over $250,000 includes $5.2BN, $4.9BN, and $2.1BN of retail brokered certificates of deposit which are fully covered by FDIC insurance for the three months ended 9/30/23, 6/30/23, and 9/30/22, respectively.

Compared to the prior quarter, average wholesale funding decreased 5%, primarily reflecting a decrease in FHLB advances, partially offset by an increase in long-term debt (driven by the aforementioned long-term debt issuance and an automobile loan portfolio securitization), and CDs over $250,000 (which consists primarily of retail brokered CDs which are fully covered by FDIC insurance). Compared to the year-ago quarter, average wholesale funding increased 10%, primarily reflecting an increase in CDs over $250,000 and long-term debt, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB advances.

Credit Quality Summary ($ in millions) As of and For the Three Months Ended September June March December September 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (NPLs) $570 $629 $593 $515 $522 Repossessed property 11 8 8 6 6 OREO 31 24 22 18 18 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO (NPAs) $612 $661 $623 $539 $546 NPL ratio(h) 0.47% 0.52% 0.48% 0.42% 0.44% NPA ratio(c) 0.51% 0.54% 0.51% 0.44% 0.46% Portfolio loans and leases 30-89 days past due (accrual) $316 $339 $317 $364 $335 Portfolio loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual) 29 51 46 40 59 30-89 days past due as a % of portfolio loans and leases 0.26% 0.28% 0.26% 0.30% 0.28% 90 days past due as a % of portfolio loans and leases 0.02% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% 0.05% Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL), beginning $2,327 $2,215 $2,194 $2,099 $2,014 Impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02 - - (49) - - Total net losses charged-off (124) (90) (78) (68) (62) Provision for loan and lease losses 137 202 148 163 147 ALLL, ending $2,340 $2,327 $2,215 $2,194 $2,099 Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning $207 $232 $216 $199 $188 (Benefit from) provision for the reserve for unfunded commitments (18) (25) 16 17 11 Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending $189 $207 $232 $216 $199 Total allowance for credit losses (ACL) $2,529 $2,534 $2,447 $2,410 $2,298 ACL ratios: As a % of portfolio loans and leases 2.11% 2.08% 1.99% 1.98% 1.91% As a % of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases 443% 403% 413% 468% 440% As a % of nonperforming portfolio assets 413% 383% 393% 447% 420% ALLL as a % of portfolio loans and leases 1.95% 1.91% 1.80% 1.81% 1.75% Total losses charged-off $(158) $(121) $(110) $(103) $(104) Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off 34 31 32 35 42 Total net losses charged-off $(124) $(90) $(78) $(68) $(62) Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)(b) 0.41% 0.29% 0.26% 0.22% 0.21% Commercial NCO ratio 0.34% 0.16% 0.17% 0.13% 0.17% Consumer NCO ratio 0.53% 0.50% 0.42% 0.38% 0.28%

Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases were $570 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPL ratio of 0.47%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPLs decreased $59 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 5 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPLs increased $48 million with the NPL ratio increasing 3 bps.

Nonperforming portfolio assets were $612 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPA ratio of 0.51%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPAs decreased $49 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 3 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPAs increased $66 million with the NPA ratio increasing 5 bps.

The provision for credit losses totaled $119 million in the current quarter. The allowance for credit loss ratio represented 2.11% of total portfolio loans and leases at quarter end, compared with 2.08% for the prior quarter end and 1.91% for the year-ago quarter end. In the current quarter, the allowance for credit losses represented 443% of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and 413% of nonperforming portfolio assets.

Net charge-offs were $124 million in the current quarter, resulting in an NCO ratio of 0.41%. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs increased $34 million and the NCO ratio increased 12 bps. Commercial net charge-offs were $64 million, resulting in a commercial NCO ratio of 0.34%, which increased 18 bps compared to the prior quarter. Consumer net charge-offs were $60 million, resulting in a consumer NCO ratio of 0.53%, which increased 3 bps compared to the prior quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, net charge-offs increased $62 million and the NCO ratio increased 20 bps, reflecting a normalization from near-historically low net charge-offs in the year-ago quarter. The commercial NCO ratio increased 17 bps compared to the prior year, and the consumer NCO ratio increased 25 bps compared to the prior year.

Capital Position As of and For the Three Months Ended September June March December September 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Capital Position Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a % of average assets 8.30% 8.90% 8.77% 8.18% 9.13% Tangible equity(a) 8.46% 8.58% 8.39% 8.31% 8.18% Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(a) 7.49% 7.57% 7.38% 7.30% 7.16% Tangible common equity (including AOCI)(a) 4.51% 5.26% 5.49% 5.00% 4.75% Regulatory Capital Ratios(d)(e) CET1 capital 9.80% 9.49% 9.28% 9.28% 9.14% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.05% 10.73% 10.53% 10.53% 10.40% Total risk-based capital 13.12% 12.83% 12.64% 12.79% 12.64% Leverage 8.85% 8.81% 8.67% 8.56% 8.44%

The CET1 capital ratio was 9.80%, the Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.49% excluding AOCI, and 4.51% including AOCI. The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.05%, the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.12%, and the Leverage ratio was 8.85%. Fifth Third did not execute share repurchases in the third quarter of 2023.

Fifth Third increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common shares by $0.02, or 6%, to $0.35 per share for the third quarter of 2023.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 22.0% compared with 22.5% in the prior quarter and 22.7% in the year-ago quarter.

