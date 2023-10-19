OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2023.

Key Highlights

Fourth Quarter:

Revenue of $167.1 million and EPS of $1.74 led by strong irrigation results

Strong growth in international irrigation revenues and record revenues in Brazil

Record operating income and operating margin in irrigation segment

Full-Year:

Record net earnings of $72.4 million and record EPS of $6.54

Record revenue and operating income in Brazil

Free cash flow generation reaches 139 percent of net earnings

" We are pleased to report strong performance in our fiscal fourth quarter and solid momentum as we head into fiscal 2024, driven by our irrigation business. Our strong quarterly performance reflected growth in international irrigation markets led by South America, and Brazil in particular where we achieved record fourth quarter revenue. Demand for irrigation equipment in North America remained steady in the fourth quarter, in line with our expectations. Record fourth quarter operating income and operating margin in irrigation is a testament to effective price management and operating performance, while also reflecting the impact of increasing geographic diversification through strategic growth in international markets," said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. " Infrastructure results for the fourth quarter reflected the impact of Road Zipper System projects in the prior year that did not repeat, while Road Zipper System leasing revenue continued to show solid growth and partially offset the overall decrease in revenue."

Wood continued, " For the full year, I am pleased with our ability to deliver new records in net earnings and earnings per share, as our performance overcame softer revenues compared to last year's record levels. This record earnings and income performance was led by record full year operating income and operating margin in irrigation with gross margin expansion across the business. This improved operating performance, along with effective working capital management, resulted in free cash flow generation that exceeded our objective for the year. This performance demonstrated our ability to continue funding growth investments in innovation and other long-term shareholder value creation opportunities."

Fourth Quarter Summary

Consolidated Financial Summary Fourth Quarter (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY2023 FY2022 $ Change % Change Total revenues $167.1 $190.2 ($23.1) (12%) Operating income $23.4 $27.8 ($4.4) (16%) Operating margin 14.0% 14.6% Net earnings $19.2 $17.9 $1.3 7% Earnings per share $1.74 $1.62 $0.12 7%

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $167.1 million, a decrease of $23.1 million, or 12 percent, compared to revenues of $190.2 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Most of the decrease came from the infrastructure segment due to Road Zipper System projects in the prior year fourth quarter that did not repeat.

Operating income for the fourth quarter was $23.4 million, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 16 percent, compared to operating income of $27.8 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin was 14.0 percent of sales, compared to operating margin of 14.6 percent of sales in the prior year fourth quarter. The impact of the decline in higher margin infrastructure revenue was substantially offset by improved gross profit and gross margin in irrigation. Operating expenses were comparable to the prior year fourth quarter.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter were $19.2 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $17.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, for the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings improvement was supported by higher interest income and more favorable foreign currency transaction changes compared to the prior year fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Irrigation Segment Fourth Quarter (dollars in millions) FY 2023 FY 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues: North America $60.2 $80.1 ($19.9) (25%) International $83.4 $70.4 $13.0 18% Total revenues $143.6 $150.5 ($6.9) (5%) Operating income $29.8 $24.3 $5.5 23% Operating margin 20.7% 16.1%

Irrigation segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $143.6 million, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 5 percent, compared to $150.5 million in the prior year fourth quarter. North America irrigation revenues of $60.2 million decreased $19.9 million, or 25 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease in revenues resulted primarily from lower unit sales volumes while average selling prices were comparable with the prior year fourth quarter. Unit sales volumes in the prior year fourth quarter reflected an exceptional level of storm damage replacement demand while unit sales volumes in the current year reflected more normal seasonal demand.

International irrigation revenues of $83.4 million increased $13.0 million, or 18 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. The increase resulted primarily from increased sales volumes in Brazil, Argentina and the Middle East compared to the prior year fourth quarter. The current year fourth quarter also benefited from the favorable effects of foreign currency translation of approximately $1.3 million compared to the prior year fourth quarter.

Irrigation segment operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $29.8 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 23 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin was 20.7 percent of sales, compared to 16.1 percent of sales in the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in operating margin resulted from gross margin expansion driven by improved price realization and operating performance compared to the prior year fourth quarter.

Infrastructure Segment Fourth Quarter (dollars in millions) FY 2023 FY 2022 $ Change % Change Total revenues $23.5 $39.7 ($16.2) (41%) Operating income $3.1 $11.5 ($8.3) (73%) Operating margin 13.3% 28.8%

Infrastructure segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $23.5 million, a decrease of $16.2 million, or 41 percent, compared to $39.7 million in the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease in revenues resulted primarily from lower Road Zipper System sales compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Notably, the prior year fourth quarter included a number of project sales that did not repeat in the current year fourth quarter. The impact of lower project sales was partially offset by growth in Road Zipper System lease revenue and higher sales of road safety products compared to the prior year fourth quarter.

Infrastructure segment operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.1 million, a decrease of $8.3 million, or 73 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin was 13.3 percent of sales, compared to 28.8 percent of sales in the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease in operating income and margin resulted from lower revenues compared to the prior year fourth quarter and the resulting loss in fixed cost leverage.

Full Year Summary

Consolidated Financial Summary Full Year (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY2023 FY2022 $ Change % Change Total revenues $674.1 $770.7 ($96.7) (13%) Operating income $102.2 $94.6 $7.5 8% Operating margin 15.2% 12.3% Net earnings $72.4 $65.5 $6.9 11% Earnings per share $6.54 $5.94 $0.60 10%

Revenues for fiscal 2023 were $674.1 million, a decrease of $96.7 million, or 13 percent, compared to revenues of $770.7 million in the prior year. Irrigation revenues decreased $79.8 million due to farmers in North America deferring investment decisions, a higher level of storm damage replacement demand in the prior year and prior year sales in Egypt, Ukraine and Russia that did not repeat. Infrastructure revenues decreased $16.9 million, primarily due to lower Road Zipper System project sales compared to the prior year.

Operating income for fiscal 2023 was $102.2 million, an increase of $7.5 million, or 8 percent, compared to operating income of $94.6 million in the prior year. Operating margin was 15.2 percent of sales, compared to 12.3 percent of sales in the prior year. Operating margin improvement resulted primarily from gross margin expansion in irrigation, while gross margin in infrastructure was comparable to the prior year.

Net earnings for fiscal 2023 were $72.4 million, or $6.54 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $65.5 million, or $5.94 per diluted share, for the prior year. Net earnings improvement resulted largely from increased operating income and also benefited from higher interest income and more favorable foreign currency transaction changes compared to the prior year.

The backlog of unfilled orders as of August 31, 2023, was $78.7 million compared with $96.8 million on August 31, 2022. The irrigation and infrastructure backlogs are both lower compared to the prior year.

Outlook

Mr. Wood concluded, " Current commodity prices and U.S. net farm income projections, although lower compared to the marked strength seen a year ago, continue to support demand for irrigation equipment in North America. So far in our first quarter of fiscal 2024, we are seeing order levels running ahead of the prior year. We expect sales volume levels in developed international markets to remain robust, led by strong demand in Brazil, and we continue to see project opportunities in developing markets supported by continuing global concerns over food security and global grain supplies."

" We expect to see a more meaningful positive impact of increased U.S. infrastructure spending on our infrastructure business in fiscal 2024, particularly in Road Zipper System leasing and sales of road safety projects. We also continue to actively manage projects in our Road Zipper System sales funnel, however the timing of when these projects will be executed is difficult to predict."

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® and FieldWise® remote irrigation management technology, FieldNET Advisor irrigation scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," "will," or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended August 31, Years Ended August 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues $ 167,131 $ 190,196 $ 674,084 $ 770,743 Cost of operating revenues 114,615 133,079 461,069 571,565 Gross profit 52,516 57,117 213,015 199,178 Operating expenses: Selling expense 9,109 9,850 36,201 33,920 General and administrative expense 15,175 14,922 56,412 55,470 Engineering and research expense 4,868 4,563 18,218 15,145 Total operating expenses 29,152 29,335 110,831 104,535 Operating income 23,364 27,782 102,184 94,643 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (893 ) (924 ) (3,788 ) (4,269 ) Interest income 1,238 166 2,783 622 Other expense, net 1,196 (3,392 ) (804 ) (3,128 ) Total other (expense) income 1,541 (4,150 ) (1,809 ) (6,775 ) Earnings before income taxes 24,905 23,632 100,375 87,868 Income tax expense 5,676 5,703 27,996 22,399 Net earnings $ 19,229 $ 17,929 $ 72,379 $ 65,469 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.75 $ 1.63 $ 6.58 $ 5.97 Diluted $ 1.74 $ 1.62 $ 6.54 $ 5.94 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 11,009 10,980 11,003 10,965 Diluted 11,059 11,063 11,062 11,031 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 1.37 $ 1.33

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended August 31, Years Ended August 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues: Irrigation: North America $ 60,223 $ 80,082 $ 309,538 $ 355,683 International 83,378 70,387 276,493 310,146 Irrigation total 143,601 150,469 586,031 665,829 Infrastructure 23,530 39,727 88,053 104,914 Total operating revenues $ 167,131 $ 190,196 $ 674,084 $ 770,743 Operating income: Irrigation $ 29,781 $ 24,250 $ 121,969 $ 105,763 Infrastructure 3,120 11,459 12,067 18,328 Corporate (9,537) (7,927) (31,852) (29,448) Total operating income $ 23,364 $ 27,782 $ 102,184 $ 94,643

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.

Infrastructure - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,755 $ 105,048 Marketable securities 5,556 11,460 Receivables, net of allowance of $5,048 and $4,118, respectively 144,774 138,200 Inventories, net 155,932 193,776 Other current assets 20,467 28,617 Total current assets 487,484 477,101 Property, plant, and equipment, net 99,681 94,472 Intangible assets, net 27,719 18,208 Goodwill 83,121 67,130 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,036 19,181 Deferred income tax assets 10,885 9,313 Other noncurrent assets 19,734 25,248 Total assets $ 745,660 $ 710,653 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,278 $ 60,036 Current portion of long-term debt 226 222 Other current liabilities 91,604 100,684 Total current liabilities 136,108 160,942 Pension benefits liabilities 4,382 4,892 Long-term debt 115,164 115,341 Operating lease liabilities 17,689 19,810 Deferred income tax liabilities 689 1,054 Other noncurrent liabilities 15,977 15,256 Total liabilities 290,009 317,295 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 19,094 19,063 Capital in excess of stated value 98,508 94,006 Retained earnings 636,297 579,000 Less treasury stock - at cost (277,238) (277,238) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (21,010) (21,473) Total shareholders' equity 455,651 393,358 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 745,660 $ 710,653

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Years Ended August 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 72,379 $ 65,469 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,282 20,178 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 881 903 Deferred income taxes - (2,063 ) Share-based compensation expense 6,529 5,458 Foreign currency transaction loss 1,126 2,274 Other, net 1,569 695 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (4,926 ) (47,514 ) Inventories 40,954 (53,803 ) Other current assets 4,693 1,220 Accounts payable (15,274 ) 13,832 Other current liabilities (9,135 ) 186 Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 1,629 (3,787 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 119,707 3,048 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (18,775 ) (15,595 ) Purchases of marketable securities available-for-sale (4,932 ) (18,468 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities available-for-sale 10,982 25,968 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (30,842 ) - Other investing activities, net (3,850 ) (855 ) Net cash used in investing activities (47,417 ) (8,950 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 32 2,894 Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations (2,471 ) (1,181 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 444 412 Principal payments on long-term debt (222 ) (218 ) Dividends paid (15,082 ) (14,599 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,299 ) (12,692 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 716 (3,465 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 55,707 (22,059 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 105,048 127,107 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 160,755 $ 105,048

