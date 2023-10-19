AI/ML Innovations Inc.'s Subsidiary Enters Consortium with Ellisor International for AI-powered Augmented Reality Eyewear Project

Highlights:

AI/ML Innovations' minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2heal, joins a consortium led by Essilor International (a division of EssilorLuxottica - the largest player in the global eyewear market).

The focal point of the consortium is the development of a groundbreaking Augmented Reality Eyewear platform, to cater to a broad spectrum of users, transcending across professional, leisure, and daily life contexts.

Tech2heal is entrusted with the development of an App, offering services spanning telehealth, patient monitoring, hospital procedure training, and high-performance sports applications with real-time data integration.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that it has received the following press release from its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS.

Tech2heal, a pioneering Paris-based company specializing in AI-based digital health services, proudly announces its pivotal participation in a distinguished consortium, anchored by Essilor International (a division of EssilorLuxottica - the largest single player in the global eyewear market). This consortium represents an extraordinary convergence of cross-functional experts spanning the entire value chain, comprising 11 esteemed partner organizations hailing from four EU countries. The consortium's mandate is to advance Tech2heal's project, aptly named "Platform for Optimized Performance Using Augmented Reality Eyewear in Real-world environments" (POPULAR).

The focal point of the POPULAR project is the development of a groundbreaking Augmented Reality Eyewear (ARE) platform, poised to cater to a broad spectrum of users and scenarios, transcending boundaries across professional, leisure, and daily life contexts. From optimizing workplace productivity to enriching leisure pursuits, the potential applications are limitless. The proposed eyewear aims to seamlessly integrate advanced OLED emitter materials and revolutionary holographic lens mirrors into prescription glasses, marking a leap forward in compactness, optical quality, and ultra-low power consumption.

One of the cornerstones to POPULAR's success is the pivotal role that Tech2heal will play in shaping the future of the project. Tech2heal is entrusted with the development of an app environment meticulously tailored to the hardware, offering contextually relevant services spanning telehealth, patient monitoring, hospital procedure training, and high-performance sports applications with real-time data integration. Tech2heal's pivotal contributions and innovative spirit are expected to unlock a wide array of exploitation opportunities and intellectual property patents, redefining the landscape of digital health.

The journey towards innovation is set to encompass several milestones, including the creation of prototypes that include a pioneering smartwatch for seamless computing and projection onto the eyewear. The project's holistic approach, marked by the dual strategy of Human Driven Design and multidisciplinary system engineering through iterative prototype testing, promises groundbreaking solutions that span various sectors, including outdoor sports, healthcare, and logistics.

The project's comprehensive scope, supported by the expertise of the consortium partners and guided by its Advisory Board, is poised to position Europe as a global leader in the burgeoning market of Augmented Reality Eyewear.

As Tech2heal embarks on this transformative journey, it remains steadfast in its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance human well-being and redefine the boundaries of digital health.

About Tech2heal https://www.tech2heal.com/

Tech2heal is a Paris-based company at the vanguard of AI-driven digital health solutions. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Tech2heal strives to harness cutting-edge technologies to elevate human well-being. The company's expertise spans artificial intelligence, healthcare, and wearable technology, with a mission to revolutionize the future of digital health.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

