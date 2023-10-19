Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2023 | 11:18
Festi hf.: Forecast updated based on preliminary accounts for Q3 2023

According to preliminary management accounts for Q3 2023, EBITDA will be ISK 3.9 billion compared to ISK 3.1 billion for the same period last year which is an increase of ISK 0.8 billion YoY. In light of stronger Q3 results than previously anticipated and updated management forecast for the remainder of the year, EBITDA forecast for the full year 2023 is increased from ISK 9,750 - 10,250 million to ISK 10,400 - 10,800 million.

Festi will publish the Q3 2023 results on Wednesday 25 October after closing of markets. An investor meeting will be held on Thursday 26 October 2023, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10 - 14, Kópavogur.

For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi -asta@festi.is or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi - mki@festi.is


