

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):



Earnings: -$545 million in Q3 vs. $483 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.83 in Q3 vs. $0.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $13.48 billion in Q3 vs. $13.46 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken