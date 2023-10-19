Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - Abner Labs has entered into a strategic services agreement with Insys Video Technologies Co. Sp. z.o.o. ('Insys VT'), a leading online video technology company and an AWS Advanced Tier Partner that offers over-the-top ('OTT') media services.

The teams at Abner Labs and Insys VT have been working together to perfect the bespoke video streaming interface that transforms original video feeds into streaming-friendly formats that integrate with data content to deliver a unified BeTheGame experience to users on any internet-connected device, particularly those using Apple and Android operating systems.

"By processing original video feeds and leveraging edge technology, we can stream original video content in synchronicity with our data content to any user connected to the internet to deliver a seamless BeTheGame experience with stability, scalability, security and, most of all, at lightning fast ultra-low latency speeds," said Dr David Bate, Abner Labs' Chairman.

Mr Krzysztof Bartkowski, co-founder and CEO of Insys VT, said that "We are delighted to work with Abner Labs to bring a market-leading interface to the market-disrupting BeTheGame platform. The breadth and depth of its potential use excites us." Mr Piotr Czekala, co-founder and CTO of Insys VT, added that "We will apply every ounce of our technical capabilities to ensure that the video content is accessible and delivered as fast as the data content so that users always get the full real time BeTheGame experience."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited ("Abner Labs") is a British Columbia, Canada, company that owns the BeTheGame live sports viewing and next play micro-betting technology platform through its wholly owned subsidiary, Abner Technology Group Limited ("Abner Tech").

BeTheGame is a proprietary B2B2C artificial intelligence ("AI") driven smart technology ecosystem that makes watching and wagering on live sports and other events on any online device as convenient and fun as playing video games. BeTheGame is licensed to sportsbooks as a white label platform to curate under their brands through their websites.

For more information about BeTheGame and Abner Tech and Abner Labs, please visit: abner-technology.com and abner-labs.com.

ABOUT INSYS VT

Insys Video Technologies has been delivering white label OTT solutions to help businesses grow their online presence since 2006. The company creates end-to-end streaming solutions and tools for content security and video processing. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Insys VT keeps its product cloud-native which ensures virtually endless scalability and quick time-to-market with the highest levels of customer support.

With over 100 deployments for media and entertainment companies, sports clubs, governments, cultural institutions and telecom operators, Insys Video Technologies has established its position as one of the leading worldwide OTT solutions experts.

For more information about Insys VT, please visit: insysvideotechnologies.com.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Ms Tatiana Munro-Cameron

Vice President, Engagement

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited

investor.relations@abner-labs.com

Mr Jaroslaw Narojczyk

Chief Operations Officer

Insys Video Technologies Co. Sp. z.o.o

j.narojczyk@insys.pl

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward looking statements"). These forward looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations of or the negatives of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward looking information.

Forward looking statements in this news release include but may not be limited to statements about: the ability of the Company to deliver video content over it's the platform, if at all; the ability to adapt video feeds into streaming-friendly formats, if at all; the ability to deliver video content at the same speed and ultra-low latency as data content, if at all; the ability of users of the technology to access video content over the platform, if at all; the ability of the platform to be accessible through Apple or Android operating systems, if at all; the ability to use edge technology, if at all, and the reliability thereof; the ability to synchronize video feeds and data feeds and/or content, if at all; the ability to stream original video content with stability, scalability, security and at lightning fast ultra-low latency speeds, if at all; the ability of the video interface to disrupt the market; if at all; the ability of the platform to disrupt the market, if at all; the bringing of the platform to market, if at all; the potential breadth and depth of the potential use of the platform, the video feeds and the data feeds; and the ability of Infosys VT to apply its intellectual capital and technical capabilities to ensure that video content is delivered as fast as data content and achieve real time experiences, if at all.

Though management believes that its assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from all or any of the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward looking statements.

Risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the forward looking statements in this news release include but may not be limited to: the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to execute its technology strategy; material changes to the business or operations of any partners, including but not limited to the Company's rights to various data and streaming licenses through such partners; the rights of license holders and distribution channels to arbitrarily impose conditions on the Company in respect of any license or distribution channel; the rights of any license holders or distribution partners to withdraw or terminate any license or distribution arrangement to the prejudice of the Company at their discretion; the ability of Infosys VT to meet expected deliverables; and general technology, economic, political and social risks.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

