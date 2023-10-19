

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Private equity firm, Blackstone Inc. (BX) Thursday reported distributable earnings of $1.212 billion or $0.94 per share for the third quarter, lower than $1.375 billion or $1.06 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Earnings also missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net profit, however, increased to $551.99 million or $0.73 per share from $2.29 million or breakeven per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to gains from performance allocations as well as principal investments. The consensus estimate was for $2.51 billion.



Performance allocations were $390.49 million in the latest quarter compared with a loss of $45.75 million last year. Principal investments were $163.65 million versus loss f $876.47 million in the previous year.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.541 billion from $1.058 billion last year



Total Assets Under Management (AUM) increased 6% year-over-year to $1,007.4 billion.



Blackstone declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, to be paid on November 6, to shareholders on record on October 30.



