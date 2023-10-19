Buyer Group International, Inc. Receives a Technical Memorandum from Hard Rock Consulting, LLC for the Shambhala Project near Albany, Wyoming

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is delighted to provide a technical memorandum that offers a concise overview of HRC's surface sampling efforts during the summer of 2023 in the Shambhala claims area. The memo also provides a comprehensive and meticulous account of the geological history and overview of the region. After assay results are obtained, HRC will keep expanding on this, ideally in the direction of Phase 2 exploratory efforts and drilling.

Figure 1: (A) Mylonitic quartzofeldspathic gneiss in adit (B) Mylonitic amphibolite (C) Mylonitic foliation stereonet with mean plane (116, 90) in red (D) Fault with clay-rich damage zone in adit.

Full Shambhala Technical Memorandum PDF: CLICK HERE

"With the completion of this task, we are approaching the end of Phase 1 in a series of phases ultimately aimed at developing a mineral resource estimate for the Shambhala Project," said Dave Bryant, CEO. HRC will begin compiling the final Phase 1 report after obtaining the laboratory results from AAL. This study will serve as the foundation for our subsequent actions, as we will immediately begin Phase 2, which will include the creation of an NI 43-101 technical report presenting the project's conceptual geologic model as well as suggestions for future drilling exploration."

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

