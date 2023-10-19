Un-Brr-Lievable Powder Getaways: Hit the Slopes With Exclusive Deals From Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' Portfolio of Top Winter Resorts

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® has bundled up exclusive offers of up to 40% off at resorts nestled in some of the country's most sought-after mountain regions. This winter, embrace the thrill and chill of a snow-filled adventure with value-packed deals to hit the slopes, glide on skates or cozy up by the fireplace. Some of this year's best offers include:

Powder to the People: Forest Suites Resort - South Lake Tahoe, California

With an array of epic winter activities, Lake Tahoe is a paradise for adventure enthusiasts. Enjoy 35% off a stay in a one-bedroom or two-bedroom suite at Forest Suites Resort and savor the prime location near Heavenly Village Gondola, along with access to 34 miles of ski trails catering to all skill levels. Families can delight in tubing, sledding, and resort amenities like an ice-skating rink, and the neighboring Nevada casinos add to the excitement.

Snow Valley Powder Package: Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa - Lake Arrowhead, California

Whether it's conquering the slopes or indulging in retail therapy, Lake Arrowhead Resort has it all. The après ski-inspired package features overnight accommodations, and two direct-to-lift passes for Snow Valley Mountain, letting guests skip the ticket line and dive straight into action. After a thrilling day on the slopes, unwind at Bin 189 restaurant's Après Ski where guests can savor signature cocktails by a warm fire or enjoy a meal on the scenic lake deck.

Snow Excuses: The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa- Manchester, Vermont

Discover winter bliss in Vermont's Green Mountains and enjoy discounted accommodations, complimentary breakfast, and convenient access to Bromley and Stratton Mountains at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa. After an exhilarating day, experience an adventure of a different sort with The Equinox's Land Rover Driving Experience. For family fun, sleds, an outdoor skating rink, fireside s'mores and a snowman garden await. The offer is available from Nov. 17, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Snow King Ski Experience: Snow King Resort - Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Located in the heart of ski country, the ski-in and ski-out Snow King Resort is the epicenter for all of winter's fun activities. This year, travelers can take advantage of 20% off accommodations and a $100 resort credit. Guests can indulge in a variety of activities at the resort's adventure center, from dog sledding to wildlife tours. The pool and hot tub become the perfect end-of-day place to unwind.

Stay Longer, Ski More: Tivoli Lodge - Vail, Colorado

This winter, travelers can turn their dreams of falling snowflakes and snow-capped peaks into a reality at Tivoli Lodge. Nestled in the heart of Vail Village, Tivoli Lodge is offering up to 30% off mountain view guestrooms and access to both the slopes and ski valet. Travelers can warm up in the lodge each afternoon and enjoy complimentary fresh baked cookies, hot chocolate, hot cider, and tea before taking a soak in the outdoor hot tub and taking in the views of the Rocky Mountains.

Tis the Ski-son: YOTELPAD Park City - Park City, Utah

YOTELPAD Park City has mastered the art of making sure thrill-seekers have the perfect place to stay. Located right by the action in the heart of Canyons Village, travelers can enjoy 20% off select PADs, receive equipment valet services, and enjoy days filled with winter play before retreating to the resort's steam sauna or hot tub to unwind.

Après Ski Package: Riverhouse on the Deschutes - Bend, Oregon

Embark on a powder lover's dream with the Après Ski Package at Riverhouse on the Deschutes. Just 30 minutes away from Mt. Bachelor, guests will find it easy to explore the second-largest single-mountain ski resort in the U.S., which is also renowned for its dry snow and extended ski season. The package includes complimentary room upgrades based on availability, two signature après-ski beverages from Currents Restaurant and a shuttle service to downtown Bend, where guests can catch the Mountain Shuttle to Mt. Bachelor.

Powder Paradise: Manor Vail Lodge - Vail, Colorado

Carve up the savings at Manor Vail Lodge this winter season, where the discounts increase with the length of the stay. Nestled mere steps away from the slopes of Vail Village and Golden Peak (a frequently underestimated gateway to the Blue-Sky Basin), Manor Vail Lodge stands as the premier condominium hotel in the area, perfect for families and groups. Ensuring an easy ski getaway, the lodge includes complimentary ski valet, up to 20% off ski and snowboard rentals, along with daily complimentary breakfast and an array of other amenities such as après ski hot chocolate.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' winter ski getaway offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading U.S.-based hospitality management company. Many of Benchmark's properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. Learn more at www.BenchmarkResortsandHotels.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

