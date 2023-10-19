Amdocs Management Limited: Bharti Airtel Collaborates with Amdocs to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Amdocs' platform will enable Airtel to create a single bundled plan and bill for all its services; automated billing processes will ease bottlenecks, enhance customer experience and deliver greater value to customers

GURUGRAM, INDIA and JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it will collaborate with Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), one of India's premier communications solutions providers, to drive 5G and IoT monetization and enhance its end-user customer experience. Amdocs will create a digital platform to automate and digitize Airtel's business operations and help the Indian operator create a single-bundled plan and bill for all its services thereby enhancing customer satisfaction.

Once implemented, the platform will help customers of Airtel Black - its offering that combines all accounts into a single Airtel plan - create their own plan across multiple Airtel offerings, such as mobile, broadband and direct-to-home. This transition will help Airtel offer a unified customer experience, enhance billing accuracy as well as optimize business operations with seamless ecosystem integration and real-time insights, facilitating informed decision making.

"As Airtel transitions from a telco to a techco, we are constantly looking for ways and means to enhance our customer experience with the right use of technology solutions," said Pradipt Kapoor, Chief Information Officer, Bharti Airtel. "We are delighted to transition to Amdocs's converged billing platform as we consolidate our digital architecture and optimize service delivery in critical areas like billing."

"We are excited to collaborate with Airtel, empowering them with our innovative monetization platform," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Our efforts will ensure Airtel benefits from state-of-the-art technology, while the cloud-ready deployment and auto-scaling capabilities will ensure a flexible and efficient infrastructure."

About Airtel

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel's retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data center services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud based communication. For more information, visit www.airtel.com

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

