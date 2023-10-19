Amdocs Management Limited: etisalat by e& Selects Amdocs to Revolutionize its In-Store Retail Experience with One of the World's First AI-Enabled Telco Autonomous Stores

Seamless and simplified end-to-end in-store shopping experience orchestrated and developed by etisalat by e& in collaboration with Amdocs and co-developed by Trigo; purpose-built app for the autonomous stores, ecosystem integration, and operations oversight ensure a personalized next-gen experience for customers

DUBAI, UAE and JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been selected by etisalat by e&, the telecoms pillar of e& in the United Arab Emirates, and delivered the autonomous in-store retail experience for its customers in the Emirates.

Visitors to the store will enjoy a frictionless experience by selecting their items and will enjoy the flexibility of paying for their items anywhere inside the store using a specifically designed mobile app or at the exit gate. While inside the store, customers will receive real-time updates on their mobile cart as they pick up items, ensuring a personalized and seamless shopping experience.

Amdocs is leading the orchestration in partnership with Trigo, a computer vision technology company, that has provided the cameras, smart shelves, and its seamless checkout system experience.

"Our new stores will set elevated standards for retail excellence and customer satisfaction," said Amr Khalifa, Senior Vice President of Customer Interaction & Product Development at etisalat by e&. "We are creating stores of the future that utilize our innovation, expertise and leadership to provide a superior shopping experience for our customers, and will serve as trailblazers in advancing the digital landscape of the UAE. This partnership with Amdocs demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation in the UAE's digital sphere, and holds immense strategic importance for the e& group's transformation from a telco to a techco."

"We are thrilled to work with etisalat by e& to revolutionize the in-store retail experience, a game-changer for the telco industry," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Simplifying and enhancing the customer experience across customer interactions is key to continued growth for service providers all over the world, so we're excited to bring this next-generation retail innovation to life in the UAE."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About etisalat by e&

etisalat by e&' embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success. Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond. Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI. For more information, visit www.etisalat.ae

About Trigo

Trigo is a computer vision startup reshaping the retail experience. Leveraging world class AI and algorithmics experts, the company's advanced retail automation platform identifies customers' shopping items with exceptional levels of accuracy, creating an entirely seamless checkout process. Trigo's GDPR-compliant solution is built with a privacy-by-design architecture which anonymizes a shopper's movement and product choice data. No biometric or facial recognition data are gathered or analyzed. Powered by its proprietary 3D engine, Trigo offers grocery retailers a range of additional solutions called StoreOS, including predictive inventory management, pricing optimization, security and fraud prevention, planogram compliance, and event-driven marketing. This layer quickly enables actionable insight that boosts the chain's efficiency. For more information, visit www.trigoretail.com

