

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.53 billion, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $3.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $5.94 billion from $6.57 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.53 Bln. vs. $1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.51 vs. $3.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.94 Bln vs. $6.57 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

