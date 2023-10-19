Anokion SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating autoimmune disease by restoring normal immune tolerance, announced today that Deborah Geraghty, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in the BofA Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference on Thursday, October 26, 2023, in Boston, Mass.

About Anokion

Anokion SA is a clinical-stage Swiss biotechnology company that aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases by restoring normal immune tolerance. The company is focused on both prevalent and rare autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease, multiple sclerosis, and type 1 diabetes. Anokion's distinct approach leverages the company's immune-based platform, which targets natural pathways in the liver to restore immune tolerance and address the underlying cause of autoimmune disease. For more information, please visit anokion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019195440/en/

Contacts:

Cara Mayfield

THRUST Strategic Communications

cara@thrustsc.com