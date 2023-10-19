

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $287.74 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $295.34 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $570.81 million from $551.81 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $287.74 Mln. vs. $295.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.02 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.02 -Revenue (Q3): $570.81 Mln vs. $551.81 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken