

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY.PK), a manufacturer of building materials, reported on Thursday higher preliminary earnings for the third quarter. However, revenue fell.



Quarterly preliminary operating EBITDA increased to 1.939 billion euros from 1.193 billion euros for the same period last year.



Preliminary Operating EBIT increased to 1.080 billion euros from 874 million euros of the previous year.



Preliminary revenue declined to 5.611 billion euros from 5.852 billion euros of the prior year.



Currently, shares of Heidelberg are trading at 70.18 euros down 2.50% in Germany



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

