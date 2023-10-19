"Edo Creative Hub will be a game changer for the Nollywood Film Industry" -- Governor Obaseki, ahead of ESIFF 2023

Obaseki laid out his plans to nurture the film industry and make Edo state the leading creative hub in Africa

LAGOS, Nigeria, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, announced his commitment to helping filmmakers produce films capable of competing at global standards. This was done at an Industry Mixer held at Eko Hotel in Lagos, on Sunday, October 15, 2023, ahead of the second edition of the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF), taking place from November 30th to December 2nd, in Benin City.

Hosted by media personality, Osikhena Dirisu, popularly known as Osi Suave, the Industry Mixer served as an event that brought top Nollywood stars and filmmakers together in celebration of Arts, Culture, and Film. The exclusive guest list included stars such as Alibaba, Mary Njoku, Carol King, Victor Sanchez Aghahowa, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ibrahim Suleiman, Nobert Young, Teco Benson, and more.

The Governor used this event as an avenue to disclose his plans to Nollywood's top stakeholders. According to him, "The strategy is to make sure we develop Edo as a hub for production by making it easy for producers to come and work there - make it more convenient and cost-effective. What do you need as a producer? You need talent, and to be able to manage your costs."

"When you come to Edo, we're training people across the spectrum, as cinematographers, sound engineers, and all sub-aspects of production, so that you can find somebody who is experienced and talented enough to support your work."

The Executive Director of the Edo Creative Hub, Violet Okosun, further emphasized Edo's goal to make an impact on the Nigerian film industry by nurturing local talent and providing opportunities for filmmakers in need of a platform. This mission is what birthed the first edition of ESIFF in 2022.

She said, "This initiative started in 2021 after the Edo Youth Mega Concert, where the Governor realized the creative industry in Edo State was not really being supported. This birthed the Edo Creative Hub. What we started doing was signing MOUs with external producers to come to Edo to shoot films, while also encouraging the local producers to do that".

Based on the success of last year's ESIFF edition, this 2023 edition has already attracted over 3,000 film submissions from 126 countries, with the most entries coming from Nigeria, Iran, India, the United States, and Brazil.

Actor Ibrahim Suleiman, who was unveiled as one of the ambassadors of the Festival alongside actress Victory Idahosa, spoke on the importance of film in keeping culture alive in today's society.

He said, "One of the things we need to remember is the world is no longer as delineated as it used to be. There's now a serious merging of culture. We have to do the best that we can to represent our culture in a more modern way that's easier for the rest of the world to consume".

The Governor has promised a whooping $35,000 prize money for the upcoming edition of the Edo State International Film Festival.

About Edo Creative Hub

The Edo State International film Festival is powered by the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub. The hub was Inaugurated in November 2021 by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in honour of the late Sir Victor Uwaifo. It boasts a multi-million-dollar recording studio to support artistes, world class editing suites for film makers as well as a 5000 capacity multi-purpose arena. The Hub stands as a key infrastructure pillar the administration has laid down in its effort to support and promote creativity in the state.

