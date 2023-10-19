Argentum 47, Inc.: Argentum 47 Inc. Ventures into the European Medical Cannabis Industry to Capitalize on the Growing Market

WINDSOR, BERKSHIRE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Argentum 47, Inc. ("Argentum" or the "Company")( www.argq.io ) (OTC PINK:ARGQ), a leading provider of AI-powered digital marketing solutions including branding, advertising, and lead generation, announced today that it has entered into talks with a European medical cannabis company that is fully integrated with strategic assets along the entire value chain including cultivation, processing, and distribution of dry flower and oil derivatives.

With the global medical cannabis market valued at USD $11.0 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD $54.34 billion by 2029, (source: Data Bridge Market Research, July 2022), Argentum is striving to capitalize on the European cannabis industry, which is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as more countries legalize medicinal marijuana and its related products.

"This strategic expansion closely aligns with our mission of building shareholder value and fostering robust and sustainable growth. The surging European medical cannabis market is projected to reach unprecedented heights in the coming years, as an increasing number of countries progressively pass legislation and establish regulatory frameworks to meet the expected rising demand," said Argentum's CEO, Robert Stephenson. "The emergence of a legal framework for the industry has created opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and consumers alike. In an increasingly competitive market, companies will need to innovate to stand out, and we believe that Argentum can deliver by strategically positioning itself to capitalize on this green field opportunity through the acquisition of a cutting-edge medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility that is planned to be operational in the first half of 2024."

About The Project

Argentum's comprehensive medical cannabis project, located near Lisbon, Portugal, will span 4.3 hectares, with an option for an additional 11.6 hectares. The facility's development is slated to roll out in three phases. Phase one, projected for completion by Q4 2023, includes a 3,500 m^2 production facility built to meet good manufacturing practices, or GMP, standards and a 1,880 m^2 state-of-the-art greenhouse. Phase two and three will aim to maximize output with expansion of greenhouse space and EU-GMP extraction capabilities for medical oil production that will result in an 18,000 kg GMP-compliant facility.

To enhance the Company's EU market presence, ensure broad product accessibility and bolster distribution across the European Union, Argentum plans to refine marketing strategies for initial territories in Malta, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Germany, and extend out to other markets as they emerge.

About Argentum 47

Argentum 47 Inc., (OTC PINK:ARGQ), is a diversified holding company located in Nevada, United States with market positions in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. The Company is engaged in three primary business industries: Technology, Web Based Services, and Marketing Solutions. Its technology offering includes its proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) solutions and automation. Its web-based services include data management, storage and blockchain. Its Marketing solutions include advanced B2B and B2C lead generation marketing solutions. The Company's principal activity is utilizing disruptive marketing solutions with proprietary AI and automation technologies to support customers in their marketing journey.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Disclosure and other disclosure documents uploaded to OTC Markets for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

