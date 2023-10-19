Vinergy Capital Inc.: Vinergy Capital Adds AI Expert to Investment Committee

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Vinergy Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Vinergy") (CSE:VIN)(OTCQB:VNNYF)(FSE:1V7) today announces that Trevor Vieweg, Co-founder of Limmi AI, a recent Vinergy investment, has been added as a member of the Investment Committee. The Committee reviews investment opportunities and supports the Vinergy executive team on all aspects of current and future investment opportunities.

Mr. Vieweg is a co-founder of Limmi, an AI platform focused on powering the world's most complex healthcare data analytics systems. He previously served as the Chief Technology Officer of Sea Machines Robotics, a venture backed robotics start-up, as well as Head of Product Development at Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT). He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical & aerospace engineering from Cornell University and a master's degree in enterprise software architecture from the University of California San Diego.

Michael Dalsin, Chair of the Investment Committee said: "I am pleased to be working with Trevor on the Committee. Artificial intelligence will soon be at the center of virtually every business globally, especially so in healthcare. His expertise in understanding how to deploy and profit from AI is crucial as each current and future investment is analyzed."

About Vinergy Capital Inc.

Vinergy is an investment issuer, and invests in diversified industries, including technology, and healthcare. Investments may include equity, debt, or other securities of both public and private companies and control stake acquisitions. Vinergy has a focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance.

Vinergy Capital Inc.

Alnoor Nathoo, Chief Executive Officer

(587)-899-6967

Email: investors@vinergycapital.com

SOURCE: Vinergy Capital Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794594/vinergy-capital-adds-ai-expert-to-investment-committee