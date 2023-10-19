

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Allstate Corp. (ALL), an insurance firm, on Thursday reported estimated catastrophe losses for the month of September of $317 million or $250 million, after tax.



September month catastrophe losses include 17 events estimated at $357 million, with around 80 percent of the losses related to two wind and hail events.



For the third quarter, the company posted total catastrophe pre-tax losses of $1.18 billion.



During the month of September, the Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases of 4.5 percent across 9 locations, resulting in a total brand premium impact of 0.9 percent.



Jess Merten, CFO of Allstate, said: 'Since the beginning of the year, rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance have resulted in a premium impact of 9.5%, which are expected to raise annualized written premiums by approximately $2.46 billion, and rate increases for Allstate brand homeowners insurance have resulted in a premium impact of 9.5%, which are expected to raise annualized written premiums by approximately $971 million.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken