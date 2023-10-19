Data Storage Corporation to Present at the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference on October 25th

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq:DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today announced that it will be participating in the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held virtually Tuesday, October 24th through Friday, October 27th, 2023.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 25th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To register to attend and access the presentation please visit Data Storage (webcaster4.com). Mr. Piluso will also be available to host one-on-one meetings with approved investors on Thursday, October 26th, and Friday, October 27th.

To register for a one-on-one meeting, please visit registration at MicroCap Rodeo.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference is unique, as it is run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Throughout a 4-day period, investors can harness top stock ideas for their portfolios. The investors will meet with executive management teams from approximately 35 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries and garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the next year and beyond. The first two days of the conference are solely presentations, so investors are not conflicted with 1x1 schedules and can focus on the presentations, as well as learn more about the companies before meeting them. The following two days are for quality 1x1 meetings. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq:DTST) is a family of fully integrated cloud-hosting, disaster-recovery, cyber security, and voice & data companies, built around technical asset investments in multiple regions, providing services to a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter (@DataStorageCorp).

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

DTST@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Data Storage Corporation via Micro Cap Rodeo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794253/data-storage-corporation-to-present-at-the-fall-foliage-microcap-rodeo-conference-on-october-25th