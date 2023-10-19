Skidmore College recognized in data category for transforming legacy system migration process

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced that its customer Skidmore College has been recognized in Ventana Research's 16th Annual Digital Leadership Awards for leveraging the SnapLogic platform to transform its legacy systems to create a state of the art experience for student admissions, enrollment, enhanced security, and a new payment platform, to provide a students with a modern and seamless online experience.

To accomplish this, Skidmore College needed to modernize its technology stack while also improving operational efficiency. Modernizing and connecting nearly 100 new and existing systems was a cost and resource prohibitive charge, until Paul Coleman, Assistant Director of Architecture and Integration, Enterprise Systems, and Tony Kowalick, Assistant Director of Application Development, Enterprise Systems, at Skidmore explored using a modern integration platforms to help with the implementation. With the SnapLogic platform, the team successfully transformed their legacy system migration process and optimized operations to address staffing constraints, streamline student management processes, and simplify complex data integration tasks.

"We had an ambitious goal and SnapLogic helped us overcome common but debilitating challenges of technical staff shortages and time constraints, all while implementing new software systems," said Paul Coleman, Assistant Director of Architecture and Integration, Enterprise Systems. "SnapLogic's easy to use interface allowed non-technical staff to contribute to data integration tasks, reducing reliance on technical experts and facilitated better collaboration and communication among team members. It resulted in a cohesive and productive work environment that came in on time, on budget, and the end result was a significant benefit to the students."

As modern enterprises integrate more applications, unify more data, and move critical systems to the cloud, SnapLogic's AI-led platform has proven to be an essential tool in achieving seamless integration, automated workflows, and orchestrating business processes, empowering leading organizations to accelerate digital transformation and integrate faster and easier than ever.

"Legacy migration is a big challenge for many organizations and at SnapLogic we are dedicated to delivering innovation that truly helps our customers transform faster," said Dayle Hall, chief marketing officer at SnapLogic. "Our collaboration with Skidmore College is a reflection of that commitment. The credit goes to them for the cutting edge innovation they are driving every day, but it's a privilege to be honored alongside them with this award recognition. With them, and our other customers, we continue to help organizations across the globe streamline business operations and transform the future of integration with Generative AI driven solutions."

The Digital Leadership Awards spotlight individuals and organizations utilizing and championing modernization and transformation across people, processes, information, and technology to grow businesses and industry market potential. Spanning nine expertise areas, recipients were recognized based on the use of people, processes, information, and technology, and the resulting impact and performance. The data category recognizes those that best exemplify leadership in data technologies supporting data and information management-related needs.

You can read an in depth customer case study with Skidmore College here or request a demo of the SnapLogic platform.

