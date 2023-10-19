Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023
NASDAQ
19.10.23
15:42 Uhr
1,820 US-Dollar
+0,040
+2,25 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference

Live moderated webcast with John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday, October 24th at 4:00 PM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

The "Ask the CEO" conference is intended to provide the investment community with access to ask their questions directly to management. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through virtualinvestorco.com/asktheceo-cnsp. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794430/cns-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-at-the-virtual-investor-ask-the-ceo-conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
