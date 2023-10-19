DroneUp Announces Appointment of Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate its Go-to-Market Plan

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / DroneUp , a leading autonomous drone delivery company, has announced the promotion of Rishap "Rish" Malhotra as the company's Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created strategic role, Rish Malhotra will be responsible for overseeing all organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including corporate strategy, sales, marketing and corporate development. Rish's current role of SVP Corporate Development is merged into the new position. He will continue to lead M&A as part of his new mandate.

Rish brings more than 20 years of experience to DroneUp, having previously served in global executive roles for renowned organizations like J Walter Thompson (WPP), Saatchi & Saatchi (Publicis) and CNBC India. With a proven ability to drive organizational growth, forge strategic partnerships, and develop innovative sales and marketing initiatives, Rish is poised to make a significant impact on DroneUp's growth trajectory.

"Over the course of several quarters, I have been working closely with Rish to develop our growth strategy centered on our autonomous last mile delivery ecosystem, and I couldn't be more pleased that we have found a leader in Rish who is ideally suited to now execute that strategy," said Tom Walker, CEO and Founder of DroneUp. "With an impressive track record in business growth and a deep understanding of the retail and technology industry, Rish is well-equipped to bring our affordable last mile delivery solutions to leading retailers, QSR chains and logistics partners".

Since November 2021, DroneUp has been providing same day drone delivery services for Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas. Since then, the company has expanded its services to 34 "Hubs" across six-states in the US market. Currently, consumers in Virginia, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Arkansas and Utah are able to benefit from the power and innovation of drone delivery in a safe, reliable and cost effective manner. While working closely with federal and state legislations, DroneUp is continuing to develop and innovate on its next phase of growth so that more consumers and businesses across the US are able to tap into the next phase of last mile delivery.

"We are building a solution that is going to revolutionize last mile delivery," said Rish Malhotra, Chief Growth Officer of DroneUp. "Our latest pilot programs with leading QSRs and national convenience stores have proven that our integrated technology and ground infrastructure provides delightful delivery experience to end consumers and an impressive ROI. I am honored to lead our incredible team of strategists, marketers and sales leaders and continue collaboration with the executive team. I look forward to aggressively growing our business and helping our customers build a sustainable last mile delivery strategy and scalable programs.".

Malhotra holds an MBA from Mason School of Business at The College of William and Mary. He also has Bachelors of Commerce from Delhi University and Bachelors in Business Administration from Annamalai University.

DroneUp is a pioneering autonomous drone delivery company that specializes in providing innovative and efficient solutions for last-mile delivery. DroneUp's proprietary autonomous technology is integrated with its ground infrastructure to provide affordable and scalable last-mile delivery. With a commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, DroneUp is revolutionizing the way goods are transported, making delivery faster, safer, and more cost-effective.

Founded in 2016, DroneUp is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. DroneUp provides drone delivery service in 34 locations across six states for the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc.

