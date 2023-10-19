Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd Spearheads Hard-Rock Lithium Expansion Amid Rising EV Demand

A Prime Mover In The Lithium Revolution

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:FMST)(CSE:FAT) is solidifying its place in the hard-rock lithium arena, a sector gaining traction for its unparalleled flexibility, fast processing and high-quality outputs. Located primarily in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba, Canada, Foremost Lithium is at the forefront of tapping into the wealth of hard-rock lithium sources, such as spodumene, a key mineral within Pegmatites (coarse-grained rocks rich in valuable minerals) historically harnessed in locations like Australia.

Decarbonization And the Global Lithium Demand

As the world progressively leans toward decarbonization, the demand for high-quality lithium compounds like lithium oxide (Li2O) and lithium hydroxide (LiOH) will likely intensify. These compounds are essential, acting as the backbone of the rapidly emerging lithium battery-powered universe that fuels electric vehicles and sustainable energy storage systems.

Notably, lithium hydroxide, a product derived from hard-rock sources, aligns seamlessly with the evolving battery technologies, especially the NCM 811 cathodes , a configuration favored in the latest electric vehicle batteries.

Foremost's Investments

Foremost Lithium's commitment to hard-rock lithium is fortified by its extensive exploration activities. Through seven robust drill programs - executed either by Foremost or its forerunners - the company's dedication is undeniable.

A total of CA$6.5 million has been injected into the Zoro Project while almost CA $5.0 million has been dispersed across various properties, including its Jean Lake, Grass River, Peg North and Jol Properties. Cumulatively, this amounts to more than a CA$ 11.3 million stake in hard-rock lithium acquisition, exploration and development.

Beyond volume, what differentiates Foremost Lithium is its union of depth and innovation. A testament to this was the collaboration with EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. in 2022 and 2023, where they deployed a drone-assisted magnetic and Lidar survey that spanned 1,264.7-line km - serving not just as data accumulation but as a gateway to sharpened exploration ambitions.

Strategic Exploration And Potential

Foremost Lithium's explorative strategy emphasizes quality. By merging UAV-assisted magnetic and LiDAR surveys with MMI soil geochemical data and extant drill core data , they've crafted a comprehensive exploration blueprint. By comparing this data to both historic and newly discovered lithium pegmatite dykes, Foremost Lithium can identify the best drilling targets. Such meticulous planning and execution have already led to the discovery of 16 previously unknown spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes and the identification of multiple lithium targets.

Central to its exploration focus is the Zoro Property, hosting an inferred mineral resource in a single high-grade spodumene bearing dyke of over a million tons in situ with a 0.91% Li2O grade with a cut-off of 0.3% Li2O. Meanwhile, the Jean Lake Lithium Project displayed promising lithium mineralization with reportedly significant upside potential. Foremost recently announced results from its summer exploration efforts on both its Zoro and Jean Lake Properties including returning high-grade samples of 2.13% and 1.86% Li2O.

Foremost Lithium will continue drilling at Jean Lake based on the findings from winter 2023 with the goal of discovering more high-quality spodumene. Combined with its extensive mining claims covering over 43,000 acres, this showcases Foremost Lithium's capability to meet the burgeoning demand for high-quality lithium.

A Market Ready For Expansion

The electric vehicle battery market's potential cannot be overstated, projected to soar to over $182 billion by 2030 . This growth is also accompanied by a 209% year-over-year surge in the lithium-ion battery segment, according to data compiled by Foremost Lithium . Foremost Lithium's assets, like the Grass River and Peg North Properties spanning 32,361 acres, fortify its exploration endeavors for 2023.

As they ride this wave of momentum, Foremost Lithium envisions capitalizing on its Zoro property. They plan aggressive exploration across their Lithium Lane Properties, eyeing fresh mineralization prospects and cultivating pivotal partnerships with battery manufacturers. The aim is clear: initiating a revenue stream by shipping ore to neighboring mines and kickstarting operations by 2025 .

Proximity And Partnerships: A Winning Combination

Foremost Lithium, while prioritizing exploration, doesn't discount the importance of logistics. Their Lithium Lane Properties' proximity to the Arctic Gateway Group's railway lines exemplifies their strategic foresight, ensuring smooth transportation to the colossal North American auto sector.

Key industry giants, including Tesla Inc., Rivian Automotive Inc. and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG are on the radar of Foremost Lithium, and its strategic location, combined with renewable energy sources and mining-friendly governance, potentially positions it as a desirable lithium source for these manufacturers.

Foremost Lithium Charging Forward

Foremost Lithium stands as a critical player in the hard-rock lithium industry, demonstrating the potential to lead in an era defined by clean energy and technological advancement. Its extensive exploration, coupled with strategic positioning and industry partnerships, underscores its potential as a game-changer in the lithium market.

