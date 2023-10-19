Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Launches IQ EV Chargers in the United States and Canada

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the availability of the Enphase® IQ EV Charger in the United States and Canada. The IQ EV Charger is Wi-Fi-enabled and includes smart control and monitoring capabilities. The charger can also seamlessly integrate into Enphase's solar and battery system to help homeowners maximize electricity cost savings by charging directly from solar energy.

The IQ EV Charger will enable the following new features:

Control and monitor EV charging from the Enphase App. The new Wi-Fi-enabled charger allows homeowners to conveniently access their EV charger directly from their phone or personal device.

The new Wi-Fi-enabled charger allows homeowners to conveniently access their EV charger directly from their phone or personal device. Charge an EV directly from solar energy generated at home. Homeowners with Enphase Energy Systems can direct the renewable solar energy they generate on their roof or store in their battery to charge their EV.

Homeowners with Enphase Energy Systems can direct the renewable solar energy they generate on their roof or store in their battery to charge their EV. Customized scheduling to maximize energy cost savings. Pre-set an EV to charge from the grid when electricity rates are cheapest.

"As more and more consumers make the switch to electric vehicles, they're looking for smart solutions to reliably charge their vehicles at home without increasing their energy bills," said Dale Rolph, director of business development at Pacific Sun Tech. "Enphase is pushing the envelope on total home energy management with the introduction of the IQ EV Charger, which gives homeowners more control over when and how their vehicles are charged to provide maximum cost savings."

Enphase Energy delivers a safety-certified and all-weather lineup of EV chargers, including hardwired or plug-in options with a wide range of power configurations. The Wi-Fi-enabled IQ EV Chargers come in multiple power levels ranging from 32 amperes to 64 amperes and are equipped with a J1772 connector for universal compatibility. Fast charging options are available, providing up to 31 and 61 miles of range per hour and resulting in a full charge for EVs overnight. The impact-resistant design and National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) 4-rated enclosure make them reliable for daily use in most weather conditions. All of Enphase's EV charging solutions are safety certified by ETL and include an industry-leading 5-year limited warranty along with 24/7 customer support from Enphase.

"As a solar contractor that has installed Enphase microinverters for my customers since 2009, I'm glad to see the IQ EV Chargers join Enphase's product ecosystem," said Louis Woofenden, owner and engineering director, Net Zero Solar. "I was excited to try out this improved smart charger on the Enphase platform with ClipperCreek heritage. It's so helpful to be able to easily schedule charge times, manually start and stop charging my EV, and monitor my EV energy use - all from the Enphase App on my phone. My customers will love it."

"The IQ EV Charger is a versatile product that offers our customers a wide range of options for power configurations and charging speeds to suit their individual needs - all with the unparalleled durability and reliability they have come to expect from Enphase products," said Matt Young, CEO at Revolution Solar . "In addition, the integration with the Enphase App gives homeowners the flexibility to control how their homes and vehicles are powered 24/7 and helps ensure peace of mind their vehicles will be fully charged when needed."

"We are excited to further our total home energy management offering with the new IQ EV Charger and offer a one-stop-shop for installers and homeowners," said Jayant Somani, vice president and general manager, digital business unit at Enphase Energy. "Installing an EV charger with a solar and battery system simply makes sense and can reduce overall installation costs. By choosing Enphase, homeowners will know they're getting some of the highest-quality and innovative products in the market to help meet their energy needs."

Installers and distributors in North America can order the new IQ EV Charger immediately, with production shipments expected later in the month. North American consumers can now buy the Enphase IQ EV Charger directly from the Enphase Store .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 68 million microinverters, and more than 3.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase EV chargers; and expected increase of EV cars on the road by 2050. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: