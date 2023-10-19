Data reveals that 4 in 5 sales leaders expect revenue to grow by 23% on average from AI utilisation over the next five years

Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today released the findings of The State of AI in Enablement: 2023 Report. More than 200 full-time employees in a sales, enablement, or customer success role at the management level or above in the United Kingdom were surveyed, with findings presenting a positive outlook for the use of AI in go-to-market (GTM) processes as respondents expect investments in AI to pay off in dividends.

Despite facing economic headwinds, 80% of GTM leaders anticipate revenue growth from incorporating AI into GTM strategies. Among this group, the respondents predict an average of 23% growth from AI utilisation over the next five years.

With AI-enabled revenue growth on the near horizon, investment is on the up. 87% of those who use the enablement technology already have plans to further invest in 2024. These leaders anticipate enablement budgets to grow by 19% next year a decision they largely attributed to advancements in AI, with the vast majority (85%) agreeing that these developments have motivated their company's increasing investment in enablement technology going into next year.

While the data shows GTM leaders' attentiveness to AI trends when making their investment decisions, it also identified a gap in their understanding of how AI is used in GTM processes. Despite the majority confirming that AI is a major driver for their investment in enablement, only half of the respondents (49%) said they are either very or somewhat familiar with the applications of AI in sales enablement.

It's why enablement tools like Seismic are critical to support businesses with their use of AI, from facilitating seamless integration within a business's revenue operations to realising benefits like accelerating speed to market, improving efficiency, boosting win rates and ROI, and more. What's promising is that this information gap hasn't prevented the march toward progress, with 75% reporting they would like to deploy more AI solutions for their team within the next 12 months, and 22% already confirming that they will get new budget or funding for AI-dedicated projects and initiatives in the next 12 months.

"The past year has been wrought with market challenges, which makes AI-powered enablement technology more crucial for business success than ever before," said Doug Winter, CEO and cofounder, Seismic. "The proof is in the pudding: When an organisation's enablement efforts are streamlined with AI technology, it drives greater GTM efficiency, operational optimisation, and better buyer experiences all of which translate into a stronger bottom line. At Seismic, we are leading the charge to define the future of AI-powered enablement and look forward to working closely with our customers and partners on this endeavor."

Additional key report findings include:

The majority (68%) of respondents believe that companies who fail to effectively incorporate AI into their GTM processes will fall behind their competitors within the next three years

The three top functions that GTM leaders are leveraging AI-powered enablement tools for are: 63% use it for content analytics 48% use it for content distribution 46% use it for content creation, editing, and management

And businesses are reaping the benefits. Of those who have implemented AI tools: 76% say that their company has noted an increase in customer satisfaction since implementing AI into their enablement processes 83% noted an increase in brand engagement since implementing AI in its enablement processes

78% of GTM leaders who have deployed AI tools report that they encountered initial hurdles before eventually realising positive outcomes

The implementation of AI technology takes time and does not come without challenges. Of those who faced challenges, 56% report integration issues, 54% report a lack of understanding, and 37% report issues with data consistency and quality

That said, the data is clear: the benefits far outweigh the challenges, with 47% of GTM leaders believing that AI is the primary force behind evolving customer experiences today

To learn more about The State of AI in Enablement: 2023 Report, download the full report with global findings here.

METHODOLOGY

Seismic conducted The State of AI in Enablement survey online between September 3 and 15, 2023. It reflects the opinions of 202 full-time employees in a sales, enablement, or customer success role at the management level or above in the United Kingdom and was conducted at 95% confidence with a +/- 4% margin of error.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organisations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement Cloud is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world's largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organisations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To learn more, visit Seismic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019014941/en/

Contacts:

seismicemea@rlyl.com